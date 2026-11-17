Roadside Attractions acquires distribution rights to the sci-fi thriller One Second After, starring Josh Holloway. The film, based on William R. Forstchen's novel, will hit theaters on April 30, 2027.

Roadside Attractions has officially acquired the United States distribution rights to the upcoming sci-fi thriller One Second After, confirming a nationwide theatrical release date of April 30, 2027. The studio announced this acquisition for the high-concept survival film, which marks the feature directorial debut of Scott Rogers. The project adapts the New York Times bestselling novel by William R. Forstchen into a modern cinematic event. This announcement provides a concrete timeline for fans eager to see the post-apocalyptic narrative brought to the big screen.

Production Details and Key Cast

Josh Holloway, widely recognized for his iconic roles in Lost and Yellowstone, stars as John Matherson in One Second After. He is joined by a formidable ensemble cast that includes Hannah John-Kamen, Famke Janssen, Steven Ogg, and Mary McDonnell. John-Kamen, known for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also brings significant star power to the production. Famke Janssen will portray Mayor Kate Lindsey, a central political figure who assumes leadership during the crisis depicted in the story.

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The screenplay for One Second After was crafted by J. Michael Straczynski and Nicole Roewe, known for their intricate storytelling in science fiction. The production is led by Rob Pfaltzgraff, Nick Reid, Lana Link, and Matt Kennedy in executive producing roles. MPI Original Films is producing the movie in association with Startling. This team has assembled a creative foundation that promises to translate the intense pacing of the source material effectively to the screen.

Plot Synopsis and Source Material

The narrative of One Second After follows John Matherson, a former Army colonel who has transitioned into a college professor in Black Mountain, North Carolina. The story is triggered by a devastating electromagnetic pulse attack that instantly disables the nation's electrical grid, communication networks, and transportation systems. This sudden catastrophe strips the modern world of the technological infrastructure that society has come to rely upon for daily survival.

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Originaly published in 2009, William R. Forstchen's novel reached No. 11 on The New York Times fiction bestseller list. It serves as the first installment in the John Matherson series, establishing the character's resilience and leadership qualities early in the saga. The novel has remained a staple in the disaster fiction genre, exploring the psychological and physical toll of societal collapse. The film aims to capture the raw desperation and strategic decision-making required when resources become critically scarce.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Industry Context

Roadside Attractions co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbleoff cited the immediate relevance of the One Second After storyline as a primary factor in securing the rights. They emphasized that the film addresses the very real vulnerabilities of current infrastructure while delivering a gripping and entertaining experience. The studio believes the narrative resonates with contemporary anxieties regarding the fragility of modern systems. This approach positions the movie as both a commercial thriller and a culturally significant commentary on preparedness.

Director Scott Rogers brings a unique perspective to One Second After, having previously worked as a stunt coordinator and second-unit director on major franchises. His background includes work on John Wick: Chapter 4 and Tron: Ares, demonstrating his expertise in action-oriented sequences and large-scale productions. Josh Holloway's casting was first announced in August 2025, generating significant anticipation among audiences familiar with his previous dramatic and action roles. The transition from television stardom to leading a major theatrical release highlights his enduring appeal.

Real-World Impact and Release Schedule

The confirmed release of One Second After on April 30, 2027, allows audiences nearly two decades after the novel's publication to experience this post-apocalyptic tale. The theatrical rollout will bring Forstchen's vision of societal collapse to cinemas across the country. Fans of survival fiction and high-stakes drama can expect a narrative that explores the difficult choices communities must make when civilization stands still. The film promises to depict the escalating threats from violent outsiders as resources dwindle.

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This adaptation marks a significant moment in the current landscape of thriller cinema, merging established literary IP with high-production values. The involvement of Roadside Attractions ensures a dedicated marketing push toward the target demographic. As the date approaches, the studio is likely to intensify promotional efforts to build momentum for the spring 2027 release window. The combination of a star-studded cast, a renowned directorial debut, and a timely premise sets the stage for a notable cinematic event.