King tides battered San Diego's coast, causing more damage to Ocean Beach Pier. See how Imperial Beach Pier weathered the waves.

The Ocean Beach Pier suffered additional damage during Thanksgiving king tides, while the Imperial Beach Pier reopened after closing as a precaution. High tide reaches the Ocean Beach seawall, Saturday, catching some people by surprise, November 28, 2026.

Although the latest king tide cycle has ended, rough surf continued to pound San Diego beaches, Saturday, drawing crowds to the coast for a look. The National Weather Service forecasted waves up to 7 ft. to continue into the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. Between the elevated surf and higher than normal high tides, there is still a chance of minor to moderate coastal flooding for San Diego's west-facing beaches.

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The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed since October 2023 because of crumbling concrete and damaged support pilings. This week's Thanksgiving king tides caused even more damage to the landmark structure that opened in 1966. The City of San Diego confirmed that sections of the pier's railing have broken off and additional support pilings have collapsed since Thanksgiving Day.