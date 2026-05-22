One-Punch Man Season 3 Struggles While Manga Rises

Despite the disappointing season 3, the manga remains on track, with delays in production to create a flawless edition. Fans seeking hope for the franchise look forward to the manga, instead of the anime.

After six years and high anticipation despite a disappointing second season, J.C. Staff was not nearly prepared enough for the humiliation cycle ahead for One-Punch Man season 3.

As the production team was not up to the task, the anime often fell below even standard bars for quality, with some deeply noticeable flaws in its animation, visuals, and general sense of polish. While fans hold out with the audacity of hope for a positive turnaround ahead of season 3 part 2, the One-Punch Man franchise hasn't completely lost its luster on other fronts.

Adapted from the original webcomic by ONE, Yusuke Murata's 2012 One-Punch Man manga remains a stellar presentation for those curious enough to see some of the highest-quality visual storytelling and intricate details in the medium





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Comic Books Manga Animated Series One-Punch Man Quality

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