One Piece Season 3: What to Expect from the Alabasta Arc and Ace's Live-Action Debut

Netflix's One Piece season 3, filming as of late 2025 and targeting a 2027 release, will adapt the Battle of Alabasta storyline. This arc introduces Ace, played by Xolo Maridueña, and expands on the conflict against Baroque Works. Explore expected plot points, character introductions, and how the series might modify Ace's manga journey.

One Piece fans faced a lengthy gap between the first two seasons of the Netflix live-action adaptation, but the anticipation for season 3 is now building with filming underway.

The next installment, slated for a 2027 release, will adapt the beloved "Battle of Alabasta" arc, introducing key characters from the manga in fresh portrayals. Among the new cast members is Xolo Maridueña, known for Cobra Kai and Blue Beetle, who steps into the pivotal role of Portgas D. Ace, Luffy's older brother. Ace is a fan-favorite character from Eiichiro Oda's original work, celebrated for his immense power, leadership within the Whitebeard Pirates, and his profound influence on Luffy's development.

The live-action series has already demonstrated a willingness to adjust narrative elements, sparking speculation about how Ace's storyline might be expanded or reshaped in season 3. Potential scenarios include Ace staying longer to assist against Baroque Works or the early adaptation of his "Great Blackbeard Search" cover story, which could set up future seasons. These creative choices aim to deepen the adaptation's emotional stakes while maintaining fidelity to the source material's spirit.

With production progressing, viewers are eager to see how Netflix translates this iconic manga segment, balancing character introductions with the high-seas adventure that defines One Piece. The casting of Maridueña has generated particular excitement, as Ace's charisma and tragic arc resonate strongly with the fandom. Whether the show adheres strictly to the manga or innovates, season 3 promises to be a turning point for the live-action franchise, blending action, heart, and intricate world-building





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One Piece Netflix Live-Action Season 3 Alabasta Ace Xolo Maridueña Baroque Works Manga Adaptation Portgas D. Ace

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