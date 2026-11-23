Eiichiro Oda unveils King Imu's full appearance in One Piece Volume 116, highlighting his critical role in the Elbaph Arc climax and the mysterious deadline facing the world's supreme authority.

Eiichiro Oda has finally unveiled the complete visual identity of King Imu, ending nearly a decade of mystery surrounding the supreme ruler of the World Government. This major revelation occurs during the climax of the Elbaph Arc, where Imu has arrived on the island of Elbaph to directly confront Monkey D. Luffy and the Giants. The official cover art for Volume 116, set to release in Japan on December 4th, provides fans with their first clear look at the villain who has long existed only as a shadowy silhouette.

King Imu's True Appearance Revealed in Elbaph

For nearly ten years, the series introduced Imu as a mysterious king seated on a throne at the center of the world, yet kept their physical form hidden behind black silhouettes. The official cover of Volume 116 confirms that this shadowy depiction was not merely an editorial choice, but how every other character actually perceived the king while inside the Holy Land. Imu's full form is now visible as he steps out of the Holy Land to execute his plans against the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies.

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Volume 116 and the Elbaph Arc Climax

One Piece Volume 116 collects Chapters 1180 to 1190 of Eiichiro Oda's original manga, placing Imu front and center in the narrative. While no international release date has been announced as of this time, the Japanese release is scheduled for December 4th. This volume captures the intense struggle on Elbaph, where Imu's arrival signifies that taking control of the island is critical to his broader plans for the world.

Mysterious Deadline and Adverse Effects on Luffy

New reveals in the ongoing chapters confirm that Imu operates under a strict deadline regarding how long he can remain outside the Holy Land. The king has noted that he is reaching his physical limits, indicating that his presence in the outside world has severe constraints. Furthermore, his power appears to have an adverse impact on Monkey D. Luffy's Gear 5 form, complicating the battle between the hero and the supreme authority.

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The Endgame of the Grand Saga

These developments suggest that the series is firmly in its endgame, with the final saga reaching its peak intensity. Although it remains unclear whether the conclusion will come in weeks, months, or years, the grand finale is now a tangible reality for readers. The confrontation between Monkey D. Luffy and King Imu on Elbaph serves as a pivotal moment in the Final Saga, raising the stakes for the entire world of One Piece.

Fan Reactions and Oda's Narrative Strategy

Long-time fans have speculated about Imu's origins and the nature of his power since his initial introduction. The delayed reveal of his true form has built significant anticipation, making the visual payoff in Volume 116 a major event for the community. Eiichiro Oda's decision to keep Imu shrouded in mystery for nearly a decade underscores the character's importance to the overarching plot and the final confrontation.