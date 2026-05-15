One Piece: revealing Luffy's Devil Fruit's true name and power

A comprehensive analysis of Luffy's Devil Fruit, the Gum-Gum fruit and its true name, Nika, and the incredible power it grants him through transformation and freedom of movement.

Luffy 's adventurous nature and unique powers have entertained One Piece readers since 1997. The true name of Luffy 's Devil Fruit is not the Gum-Gum fruit because the World Government changed its name to hide its true nature.

... Gear 5 provides a substantial power-up and Luffy the absolute freedom to do seemingly anything he can think of on the battlefield. ... Luffy's Nika fruit has been allowing him to stretch his body because he wanted to, and his imagination manifest his power.

... With the fruit's ability to reshape reality at the whim of the user's imagination, it's no wonder that the Five Elders dubbed it the most dangerous power in the world





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Luffy Devil Fruit Nika Gear 5 Moisture Lightning World Government Celestial Dragons Celestial Dragons

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