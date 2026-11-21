Discover the new One Piece card game set OP-18 The Dominance of God featuring Saint Shamrock and World Government characters. Launching this week for fans.

The One Piece universe continues to expand its global reach with the upcoming release of the OP-18 card game set, officially titled The Dominance of God. This major expansion centers on the World Government, specifically highlighting the Water Seven arc and the Holy Knights of God. The set is scheduled for release later this week, marking a significant addition to the franchise's multimedia ecosystem alongside the ongoing success of the live-action series.

World Government Focus and Key Character Debuts

The OP-18 set introduces several high-profile characters who have not previously appeared in the card game in a full capacity. Saint Gunko and Saint Shamrock make their complete debuts as central figures in this collection, offering players access to powerful new units representing the highest echelons of the World Government. These additions provide a fresh narrative angle for deck construction, moving beyond the typical pirate and Marine themes to explore the political and martial power structures of the One Piece world.

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Collectors and competitive players will also find a wide array of established characters from the Water Seven storyline. The booster pack includes cards for Kaku, Kalifa, Kumadori, Jabra, and Blueno. Additional notable inclusions are Spandam, Doberman, Nero, Funkfreed, Fukurou, and Strawberry. This extensive roster allows for diverse thematic decks that reflect the specific challenges Luffy and his crew faced during that pivotal story arc.

Luxury Design and Final Fantasy Artwork Collaborations

Visual presentation plays a major role in the appeal of the OP-18 set, which features luxurious card designs intended to attract dedicated collectors. A standout feature of this release is the inclusion of two cards featuring original artwork by the renowned Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano. These special cards depict Saint Shamrock and Loki, bringing a distinct aesthetic that blends the iconic art styles of both major franchises.

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The integration of Yoshitaka Amano's artwork is expected to draw attention from fans of both the One Piece and Final Fantasy series. The designs are described as looking directly out of a Final Fantasy game promotion, creating a unique crossover appeal. These artist-sanctioned cards serve as chase cards, likely commanding high interest in the secondary market and adding collectible value to the standard booster pack experience.

Competitive Impact and New Leader Mechanics

From a gameplay perspective, the OP-18 set is designed to reshape the competitive landscape of the One Piece Card Game. The release includes a new Leader character who joins the crew roster, described as a long-awaited figure intended to reconstruct the game environment. This new leader provides fresh strategic options and is expected to influence meta-game strategies significantly for both casual and tournament players.

The set also aims to strengthen a wide variety of existing decks through new support cards. Players can integrate these new units to enhance the performance of established archetypes. The strategic depth is further expanded by the promise of future releases, specifically the upcoming ST-37 and ST-38 sets scheduled for December. This coordinated release schedule ensures that new players have opportunities to compete at the highest levels by combining OP-18 cards with subsequent December drops.

Franchise Growth and Multi-Media Synergy

The timing of the OP-18 release coincides with the broader expansion of the One Piece brand into new mediums. The live-action TV show continues to attract a new generation of fans, while the manga remains accessible through digital formats. This multi-platform approach has solidified One Piece as a dominant force in global entertainment, with the card game serving as a tangible extension of that success.

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Since its launch in late 2022, the One Piece Card Game has rapidly progressed to its 18th set. The consistent output of new content demonstrates the vast depth of the source material provided by creator Eiichiro Oda. With the live-action series revival and the continuous stream of card game expansions, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down, promising sustained engagement for both long-time veterans and new enthusiasts.