One Piece Manga: Brook's Quick Draw Skills Surpass Zoro's in Brutal Style of Swordsmanship

The Elbaph arc in One Piece continues to deliver startlingly unexpected twists as another Straw Hat crew member prepares to surpass Zoro's high level of swordsmanship. Brook, a series regular known for his comedic relief and musical talents, may come clean about his past, revealing his stance on whether the Straw Hats' enemies are worth saving or not. Furthermore, Brook's sword skills have been seen to be unmatched, as he displayed them when he was younger, which makes Zoro's abilities seem pale in comparison.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR ONE PIECE MANGA CHAPTER #1183 Few warriors can fight at Zoro's current level of strength, but One Piece has proven that another Straw Hat crewmate may surpass him in a particularly brutal style of swordsmanship.

The Elbaph arc continues to deliver stunning surprises during the Holy Knights' ongoing assault on the giant's homeland. One of those foes has a peculiar bond with a member of Luffy's crew, and the story is preparing to shed light on that mystery while also showing off his sword skills that even Zoro can't do.

Despite the earth-shaking battles going on around Elbaph, the latter half of chapter #1183 features a more mature conversation between Brook and a few of his fellow Straw Hat crewmen. Two of the three Holy Knights on Elbaph have joined the World Government's secret ruler, Nerona Imu, in their continued campaign to kidnap giant children and wipe out the Straw Hats.

But before Holy Knight Gunko breaks out of their icy confinement, Brook reveals their past and stance on whether the enemy is worth saving or not. Since being introduced during the Thriller Bark arc in One Piece chapter #442, Brook's musical talents and consistent comedic relief have inspired a lot of fun moments in the series.

However, he's proven to be bad to the bone when it counts, especially during battles against Big Mom and Kaido's monstrous crew. But even his coldest sword attacks pale in comparison to the skills he displayed when he was a younger man. Brook's Quick Draw Skills Surpass Zoro's The Straw Hat musician's swordsmanship has rarely been a main focus for the character like Zoro's has, but when it has been needed, Brook has proven to be a force of nature.

By combining his otherworldly control of music, the icy cold of the undead, and the gracefulness of his single thin blade, Brook has held his own against an Emperor of the Sea and played a vital role against some of the strongest crews sailing One Piece's waters. Still, chapter #1183 proved that Brook's quick draw skills were once greater than what fans have seen of Zoro's





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One Piece Manga Elbaph Arc Straw Hat Crew Member Brooks Sword Skills Zoro's Swordsmanship

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