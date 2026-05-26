One Piece Loses Best-Selling Manga Spot to Frieren and Jujutsu Kaisen

One Piece has officially lost its spot as the best-selling manga in the world to two other manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Jujutsu Kaisen, according to Oricon's mid-term sales list for 2026.

One Piece has officially lost its spot as the best-selling manga in the world to two other manga, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Jujutsu Kaisen , according to Oricon 's mid-term sales list for 2026.

Despite reclaiming its spot as the best-selling manga in 2025, One Piece's latest volume, volume #114, was its best-selling volume in years, selling over a million copies quickly. However, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End narrowly beat out One Piece, selling 1.62 million books compared to One Piece's 1.6 million.

Additionally, the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise far surpassed One Piece, with a total of 2.57 million books sold, making One Piece's success feel less noteworthy. This is a significant change from the series' unstoppable juggernaut status in the past, where it was consistently the best-selling manga from 2019 to 2024. The decline of One Piece's sales can be attributed to the rise of other popular manga series, which have been gaining popularity in recent years.

One Piece's influence and prestige are still undeniable, but its position as the best-selling manga is no longer secure. The series' creator, Eiichiro Oda, has been working tirelessly to keep the series fresh and exciting, but it remains to be seen whether One Piece can reclaim its spot as the best-selling manga in the future.

The Oricon mid-term sales list for 2026 is a significant indicator of the manga industry's current trends and preferences, and it will be interesting to see how the sales figures change in the coming months. The rise of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Jujutsu Kaisen is a testament to the ever-changing nature of the manga industry, where new and exciting series are constantly emerging to capture the attention of readers.

As the manga industry continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see how One Piece adapts to the changing landscape and whether it can maintain its position as one of the most popular manga series of all time. The Oricon mid-term sales list for 2026 is a significant indicator of the manga industry's current trends and preferences, and it will be interesting to see how the sales figures change in the coming months.

The rise of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Jujutsu Kaisen is a testament to the ever-changing nature of the manga industry, where new and exciting series are constantly emerging to capture the attention of readers. As the manga industry continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see how One Piece adapts to the changing landscape and whether it can maintain its position as one of the most popular manga series of all time





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