One Piece Live-Action Season 3: Alabasta Set Visit Reveals Eiichiro Oda's On-Site Appearance

Creator Eiichiro Oda visits the set of the third live-action season of One Piece, which adapts the Alabasta arc. He greeted star Inaki Godoy and drew Luffy in the sand, while new cast members for villains and allies like Ace are announced.

The third live-action season of One Piece will adapt the Alabasta arc. Filming for the season is already underway. Creator Eiichiro Oda visited the set, where he greeted actor Inaki Godoy , who portrays Monkey D. Luffy, in full Luffy costume.

During the visit, Oda drew Luffy in the sand, offering a view of the desert set being constructed. As is his custom, Oda concealed his face behind a large prop fish to maintain his privacy. This visit highlights Oda's rare real-world appearance, a significant break from his demanding manga creation schedule. The season will see Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates journey to the desert kingdom of Alabasta.

They will face major antagonists like Crocodile and Miss All Sunday. The story will also introduce surprising allies, most notably Portgas D. Ace, Luffy's sworn brother. New cast members include Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger, and Xolo Mariduena as Portgas D. Ace. The previous season's finale concluded with the addition of Tony Tony Chopper to the crew aboard the Going Merry.

The Alabasta arc is a pivotal and beloved chapter from the original manga. The production of the manga is an incredibly intensive process. Eiichiro Oda, known as a mangaka, typically works over twelve hours a day, six days a week to maintain a weekly serialization schedule. This relentless effort has kept One Piece consistently releasing for decades.

In recent years, Oda has acknowledged the need for occasional breaks. The long-running series is now in its final saga, both in manga and anime. Oda's eventual retirement is anticipated, though the creator has indicated the conclusion may still be several years away as the complex narrative winds down





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One Piece Live-Action Alabasta Eiichiro Oda Inaki Godoy Netflix Season 3 Adaptation

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