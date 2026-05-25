One Piece Just Gave Us The Best-Looking Female Character In Ages

After months of the manga teasing at a secret past for Brook that needed to be explored, One Piece chapter #1183 marked the start of Brook's second flashback arc, a story exploring his life as a knight in the kingdom of Esperia, which was briefly alluded to when he debuted almost 20 years ago. Chapter #1183 also reaffirmed that Brook was friendly with the royal family, specifically Gunko, when she was just Princess Shuri, King Reuven, and the love of Brook's life, Queen Candelle.

Even after almost 30 years of serialization, the most common criticism One Piece faces is how the series portrays its female characters . Nearly every female character, even the ones who are teenagers, is depicted with ridiculously large breasts and absurd hourglass figures wrapped in incredibly revealing outfits, and with how often it happens, it paints an incredibly misogynistic view of how One Piece treats its female characters , especially with how much the anime exaggerates those points to distracting levels.

The way One Piece portrays its female characters has always been an issue, and even the most ardent defenders of the series will at least acknowledge why people have a problem with it. That being said, the issue is nowhere near as bad as people make it out to be, and chapter #1183 proved that with the introduction of a new character who, in a single appearance, proves that One Piece’s critics couldn't be more wrong





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One Piece Female Characters Misogyny Exaggeration Candelle Esperia Brook Gunko King Reuven

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