One Piece Introduces Scopper Gaban: The Mountain Eater and Potential New Mentor for Luffy

One Piece chapter 1138 finally reveals Scopper Gaban, Roger Pirates' member, and his powerful reputation. Gaban's strength and advanced Observation Haki are hinted at, drawing comparisons to Master Roshi's prowess. Fans speculate that Gaban might become Luffy's new mentor, echoing Rayleigh's role during the time skip, helping Luffy and the Straw Hats master Haki.

One Piece has finally introduced, or rather re-introduced Scopper Gaban, revealing what the former Roger Pirate has been up to since his captain’s execution. Chapter 1138 not only reveals Gaban’s present-day appearance but also gives fans a teaser of his strength and the reputation that goes along with it, and it’s safe to say Gaban more than lives up to the expectations built up around him over the years.

While Luffy and his group encounter Gaban firsthand at Aurust Castle, the chapter simultaneously sees Oimo reveal more about Gaban and his epithet, “Mountain Eater,” and it has nothing to do with his Giant wife Ripley. In fact, as Oimo reveals, Gaban and Roger once found themselves completely surrounded by pirates at a hospital in the mountains. Gaban took down hundreds of enemies by himself, leveling the mountainside in the process and thus earning the epithet. This brief anecdote by itself conveys just how powerful Gaban is with just two axes. Moreover, as seen at the beginning of the Elbaf Arc, Gaban possesses quite advanced Observation Haki, seeing as he was able to spot the Straw Hats and the Giant Pirates approaching from miles away. Though fans have yet to see him fight for themselves, the Elbaf Arc has already painted quite a vivid picture of Gaban’s strength which is not unlike Master Roshi. Other than his strength, Master Roshi is best known for being quite the lecherous old man, and Gaban, who openly declares himself a “preacher of love” seems to be well on the path to being Roshi’s successor. The latest chapter even sees Luffy imagine Sanji growing up to be just like Gaban when he’s older. That said, while Gaban is currently shaping up to be Luffy’s next opponent and an obstacle in his path to freeing Loki, it is hard to imagine them being on opposing ends for too long. Ever since the Egghead Arc fans have been pointing out how the Final Saga is seemingly mirroring the Sabaody Arc and the story arcs that follow leading up to the time skip. If so, the Elbaf Arc may see Luffy being trained by another member of Roger’s crew like he was by Rayleigh during the time skip, and who better to take Rayleigh’s place than his near equal Scopper Gaban. While it seemed like Luffy was all but invincible with Gear Five at first, the Egghead Arc has proved that he and the Straw Hats still have some growing to do before they can fully take on the Five Elders and Imu. There is still plenty that fans as well as Luffy have yet to learn about Haki and its various applications and Gaban may be perfectly poised to help Luffy and the Straw Hats advance in that specific area. Usopp in particular could greatly benefit from being mentored by Gaban, particularly with regards to his Observational Haki and it is easy to imagine both Usopp and Luffy becoming Gaban’s disciples much like Gaban was indeed inspired by the great Turtle Hermit. Nonetheless, Scopper Gaban will likely play a major role in the chaos that is evidently about to unfold on Elbaf very soon. If the parallels to Master Roshi are any indication, he’s about to become an instant fan favorite





