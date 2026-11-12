One Piece Film Red Leaves Netflix UK December 1 2026

One Piece Film: Red departs Netflix UK on December 1, 2026. The box office hit remains available in the US. Future licensing deals with Netflix remain uncertain for the upcoming 2027 release.

One Piece Film: Red will be removed from the Netflix library in the United Kingdom on December 1, 2026. This specific date marks the end of the streaming giant's current licensing agreement for the highly successful animated feature. The departure signals a shift in how the franchise's major theatrical releases are distributed in the region.

UK Licensing Expiration Date Confirmed

Competition With Crunchyroll Licensing

Netflix UK subscribers will lose access to One Piece Film: Red starting December 1, 2026. The film previously earned over £500,000 in its opening week at the UK box office. Its total collection reached $887,803 before its theatrical run concluded. The movie currently holds the title of One Piece 's highest-grossing film. It also ranks as the eighth highest-grossing Japanese film of all time. The film has dropped a few positions since the release of Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle also displaced it from higher chart positions. Access remains active in the United States on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Viewers in the US can still stream the title without interruption. The movie will need to find a new UK streaming home in 2027.

Netflix faces constant competition with Crunchyroll for anime licensing rights. The streaming service relies on exclusives like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to maintain its edge. Delicious in Dungeon and Wit Studio's The One Piece series also strengthen their catalog.

Live-action adaptations like One Piece and Solo Leveling have boosted the platform's IP portfolio. These investments help Netflix compete even when specific anime films rotate off their service. The loss of a box office hit like Film: Red requires strategic replacement content.

Upcoming 2027 Toei Animation Release

Also read One Piece Film God Valley to Explore Gol D. Roger Era in 2027

One Piece Film: God Valley is scheduled for a Summer 2027 release. Toei Animation is adapting one of the most anticipated flashbacks from the series. This theatrical release represents a significant gamble for the studio. The project may be the first One Piece movie to feature minimal Straw Hat crew appearances.

This creative choice could affect mainstream appeal to casual viewers. Canon movies have succeeded for Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. The live-action series has increased the franchise's global mainstream appeal. Film: God Valley has a real chance to outperform Film: Red at the box office.

Freshman Market Challenges and Future Strategy

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Upcoming releases like Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 challenge Film: Red's chart position. Solo Leveling: Beyond the System is also poised to impact rankings in 2027. These titles may bump Film: Red down further in the top ten list.

Netflix must secure new licensing rights to maintain its anime presence. The company needs to acquire Film: God Valley rights when it becomes available. The studio must adapt to shifting viewer preferences and competitor moves. The December 2026 departure sets the stage for intense negotiation in 2027.