One Piece Episode 1164 Sets Stage for Elbaph Arc

One Piece episode #1164 was a dramatic follow-up to the emotional highs of episode #1163, and it left plenty to be excited about for episode #1164 and beyond. The Elbaph arc is finally kicking off its main story, and it's looking to be as intense as expected.

One Piece episode #1164 was a surprisingly dramatic follow-up to the emotional highs of episode #1163, and sure enough, it left plenty to be excited about for episode #1164 and beyond.

As it stands, the Elbaph arc is finally kicking off its main story, and even with what little has been shown off, it’s looking to be as intense a story as one would expect from such a legendary story arc. With Robin and Saul’s reunion taken care of, it was finally time for the Straw Hats to explore Elbaph, and while some of them were having fun, Luffy and Usopp were disappointed to find that things weren’t exactly how they thought they’d be.

That, of course, was hardly the biggest thing happening on Elbaph, and as episode #1164 showed, the real issues were unfolding without anyone noticing or realizing how dangerous it all was. What Time One Piece Episode 1165 Releases As with previous episodes, the One Piece anime streams new episodes weekly on Crunchyroll and Netflix, which can be accessed through their apps, websites, or third-party websites like Amazon Prime.

Assuming there are no delays, One Piece episode #1165 should premiere on Crunchyroll on Sunday, June 7 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time , 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time , and 5:00 PM British Summer Time , with the same episode debuting the following Saturday on Netflix, as well. What Happened In One Piece Episode 1164?

In One Piece episode #1164, “Saul's Resolve - The Inherited Will of Ohara”, following Robin and Saul’s reunion, Lilith introduced herself as Vegapunk to Saul and revealed that the box she had taken off Egghead housed a clone body of the original Vegapunk, meaning that it was possible to bring him back to life. To do that, Lilith planned to set up a new laboratory on Elbaph so she could build the necessary equipment, and to Bonney’s joy, she would even work on a way to bring Kuma back to normal.

Following that, the Straw Hats all split up to explore different parts of Elbaph. Luffy, Usopp, and the majority of the crew went to the Walrus School to play with giant children, but Luffy and Usopp were taken aback by how passive the children were.

One of the teachers, Ripley, explained that while the giants of Elbaph had a reputation for being fearsome warriors, they had long since abandoned their warrior ways, at the guidance of King Harald, in an effort to make peace with other nations. Meanwhile, Robin and Chopper went with Saul to explore the Owl Library, and not only did their books grow to giant size the second they stepped inside, but Saul also revealed that he and Hajrudin had saved all the books from Ohara after the Buster Call, and they were now all preserved in the Owl Library, a revelation that brought Robin to tears once more.

Related One Piece Officially Unveils Its New God-Tier Villains, And The Straw Hats Don't Stand A Chance One Piece just released a new trailer hyping up the Holy Knights of God, and sure enough, these god-tier villains look more amazing than ever. Posts By Joshua Fox As all of that was happening and the giants in the village were preparing the banquet, a bolt of black lightning struck a castle some distance away.

Inside the castle, a pair of hooded figures appeared atop a magic circle as if they were summoned to it, and surprisingly, one of the figures appeared to be Shanks. One Piece’s Latest Episode Perfectly Sets The Stage For The Elbaph Arc One Piece episode #1164 was far less heavy an episode than episode #1163 was, but not only did that work as a perfect palette cleanser, but it was filled with plenty of great setup for future story developments, especially with the mystery of Shanks, or someone who looks like him, appearing on Elbaph in what’s clearly meant to be a villainous role.

Overall, episode #1164 perfectly set the stage for the rest of One Piece's Elbaph arc, and it will be great to see where episode #1165 goes from here. Subscribe to the newsletter for Elbaph arc analysis Curious for deeper Elbaph arc insights? Subscribing to the newsletter delivers episode breakdowns, scene analysis, and grounded theories that help you dig into character motives and unfolding mysteries in One Piece.

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Be sure to watch One Piece episode #1165 this Sunday, June 7, on Crunchyroll. 194 9.1/10 One Piece 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-14 Comedy Action Adventure Anime Fantasy Release Date October 20, 1999 Network Fuji TV Directors Hiroaki Miyamoto, Konosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Satoshi Itō, Munehisa Sakai, Katsumi Tokoro, Yutaka Nakajima, Yoshihiro Ueda, Kenichi Takeshita, Yoko Ikeda, Ryota Nakamura, Hiroyuki Kakudou, Takahiro Imamura, Toshihiro Maeya, Yûji Endô, Nozomu Shishido, Hidehiko Kadota, Sumio Watanabe, Harume Kosaka, Yasuhiro Tanabe, Yukihiko Nakao, Keisuke Onishi, Junichi Fujise, Hiroyuki Satou Writers Jin Tanaka, Akiko Inoue, Junki Takegami, Shinzo Fujita, Shouji Yonemura, Yoshiyuki Suga, Atsuhiro Tomioka, Hirohiko Uesaka, Michiru Shimada, Isao Murayama, Takuya Masumoto, Yoichi Takahashi, Momoka Toyoda Franchise One Piece 9 Images Close Cast See All Creator Eiichiro Oda Main Genre Anime Producers Yoshihiro Suzuki Creator Eiichiro Oda Streaming Service Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, Pluto TV Studio Toei Animation Based On Manga MyAnimeList Score 8.72 Powered by Expand Collapse





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