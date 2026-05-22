One Piece Episode 1162 Recap: Elbaph Arc Begins

In One Piece episode #1162, Luffy returned to the bridge after speaking with Loki, where he ran into Gerd and Goldberg. Gerd and Goldberg quickly explained that they were fellow members of Hajrudin’s New Giant Warrior Pirates and were looking to punish Rodo for kidnapping Luffy and his friends, so Luffy stuck with them, all while hiding that he had agreed to free Loki in exchange for information about Shanks. Meanwhile, Rodo had chased the rest of Luffy’s group into the Sun World, the second layer of Elbaph, but they had set a trap for Rodo, with Nami and Chopper as bait, so Zoro and Sanji could knock a tree on top of him. Immediately after, Luffy, Gerd, and Goldberg caught up with them, and after Gerd and Goldberg beat Rodo up some more, Gerd pointed them toward their village, and Usopp, Luffy, and Chopper immediately ran off to see it.

One Piece episode #1162 finally kicked off the Elbaph arc in earnest, and it left plenty to be excited about for episodes #1163 and beyond.

People have been waiting weeks for the anime to be done with the setup phase of the Elbaph and get to the main story, and if episode #1162 is anything to go by, it was all well worth the wait. Following Luffy’s meeting with Loki, Luffy reunited with his crew so the New Giant Warrior Pirates could properly escort them to their village, all while barely hiding that he had made a deal to free Loki in exchange for information about Shanks.

Nevertheless, everyone made it to the village in one piece, and from there, the long-awaited adventure in Elbaph could finally begin





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One Piece Elbaph Arc Luffy Gerd Goldberg Rodo Sun World Rainbow Elbaph Village Mysterious Figure Louis Arnot Giant Warrior Pirates Land Of Gods Pacing Visuals Reveal Usopp Elbaph Dreamlike Scenery Gargantuan Wave Of Emotion

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