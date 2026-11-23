Monkey D. Luffy faces critical stamina issues in Gear 5 during the Elbaph Arc. Analysis of his potential against Blackbeard, Loki, Mihawk, and Shanks reveals significant tactical disadvantages.

Monkey D. Luffy has evolved from a nameless rookie into one of the Four Emperors of the Sea since the One Piece manga began serialization in 1997. His journey involved overcoming numerous obstacles, including painful losses at the Sabaody Archipelago and the Marineford Arc, which shaped his current resilience. The transformation into Gear 5 represents a pinnacle of power achieved through Devil Fruit awakening, granting him a massive boost with deep historical roots.

Gear 5 Transformation Mechanics

The Gear 5 form is widely regarded as one of the best-written Shonen transformations due to its connection with centuries or possibly millennia of history. While this ability makes Luffy one of the most powerful characters capable of defeating nearly any opponent, it comes with a severe physical drawback. He cannot utilize his abilities for extended periods without exhausting his stamina, forcing him to pause and consume food to replenish his energy reserves during combat.

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Stamina Issues in Elbaph Arc

As the story enters the Elbaph Arc, Luffy's ability to sustain this high-level power is a central focus of the narrative. The current arc suggests that his stamina limitation could become a critical vulnerability against top-tier adversaries. Even with the massive power-up provided by Gear 5, the need to stop and eat means he is at a significant disadvantage in prolonged battles against elite fighters who do not share this constraint.

Blackbeard Devil Fruit Paradox

Marshall D. Teach, known as Blackbeard, possesses two Devil Fruits and exceptional Haki skills, making him a crafty and dangerous rival. He is considered a major threat even by Shanks, and his ability to wield two powers without explanation remains a mystery. If Luffy were to fight Blackbeard, he would face a huge disadvantage because his stamina would likely run out, requiring him to stop and eat while his opponent continues to fight.

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Loki Ancient Giant Power

Loki, the son of Harald, possesses Ancient Giant blood and the legendary Ragnir, which allowed him to consume a Devil Fruit of unprecedented size. This fruit allows the user to transform into the world's largest dragon, with size determined by the consumer's lineage. Loki's true potential is achieved because of his ancient Giant heritage, enabling him to fight Imu one-on-one and envelop the sky with darkness while breathing lightning.

Mihawk Swordsman Legacy

Dracule Mihawk remains a mysterious figure even after almost 30 years of the series. He was the first Warlord introduced and was once considered an equal to Shanks in power. Although he lacks recent feats, his title as the world's greatest swordsman and his immense Haki make him a top-tier threat. The Final War may provide the first opportunity to see his true power in action against other Emperors.

Shanks Haki Dominance

Shanks is Luffy's role model and possesses Haki that is second to none, earning him the nickname Haki Killer. He demonstrated his power by intimidating Admiral Green Bull from miles away at the end of the Wano Country Saga. He is the only character known to temporarily block future sight, raising questions about whether anyone other than Imu can surpass his raw power, especially since Luffy has not yet shown strength capable of overwhelming him.