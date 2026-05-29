One Piece: Dawn of Liberation Brings Wano to Tabletops This October

One Piece: Dawn of Liberation is a cooperative tabletop RPG that takes players through the Wano arc, offering a massive board game experience with detailed components and strategic gameplay. Set to release in October, it allows 1-4 players to build a crew, recruit samurai, and defend Wano's joy from Kaido and his forces.

For over 25 years, One Piece has stood as a colossal pillar in the worlds of anime and manga, captivating a global audience with each new adventure of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates.

The franchise has expanded far beyond its original manga, spawning blockbuster films, video games, merchandise, and even a live-action adaptation on Netflix. As the hype for the series continues to surge, fans are eagerly speculating about future developments in this beloved universe created by Eiichiro Oda. One persistent topic within the community has been the desire for a comprehensive One Piece role-playing game.

While One Piece Odyssey made a valiant attempt to fulfill that wish, it only scratched the surface of the vast potential within the world. Now, a new tabletop RPG, One Piece: Dawn of Liberation, offers a different kind of experience that might just satisfy the craving for immersive One Piece adventures. One Piece: Dawn of Liberation is a tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) that launched on Kickstarter earlier this year and blew through its funding goal in minutes.

Fully funded and set for release in October, the game is designed for 1 to 4 players in a cooperative format that takes participants through the Wano arc. Players must save citizens from the tyrannical Shogun Orochi and defeat the Emperor of the Sea, Kaido.

The core mechanic revolves around building a crew of adventurers from the One Piece universe, recruiting samurai, and collecting resources to defend Wano's Joy, a vital resource that depletes if Kaido's Animal Kingdom pirates and bosses are left unchecked. The game operates on a three-act structure, with each session potentially lasting over 140 minutes, though it allows for saving progress between acts. For solo players, a dedicated solo mode ensures the adventure can be completed alone.

This massive board game comes packed with content: a game board, dice tower, 17 character shogis, various dice types, character sheets, tokens, resource cards, and a comprehensive rulebook with a quickstart guide and blister. Backers will receive their shipments starting in September, and the game will enter retail locations in the fall. Fans can review the rulebook and components on the Kickstarter page.

One Piece: Dawn of Liberation is an essential addition for any fan of the franchise, offering a deep and cooperative experience that expands the lore in a tangible format. With its detailed components and strategic gameplay, this TTRPG promises to deliver hours of entertainment and a fresh way to engage with the world of One Piece.

Whether playing with friends or solo, Dawn of Liberation invites players to become heroes of Wano and battle against the forces of evil in a richly themed setting





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