One Piece Chapter 1198 Reveals Imu's Colossal Final Form in Elbaph

Manga Chapter 1198 exposes Saint Nerona Imu's terrifying new divine form, towering over Elbaph and surpassing all previous One Piece antagonists in size and power.

Author Eiichiro Oda has unveiled arguably the most intimidating antagonist in modern shonen manga history within One Piece Chapter 1198. As the series approaches its definitive final saga, Oda delivers a villain design that eclipses the iconic foes of Dragon Ball, Naruto, and Jujutsu Kaisen. This development marks a pivotal moment in a narrative that has captivated readers for nearly thirty years.

The Reveal of Saint Nerona Imu's New Form

Saint Nerona Imu, the secret ruler of the World Government, has undergone a staggering transformation that dwarfs all previous iterations of the character. In Chapter 1198, this shadowy figure appears in Elbaph, the homeland of the giants, completely overshadowing the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies. The sheer scale of Imu's presence is so immense that he towers far above the clouds, creating an atmosphere of absolute dread across the landmass.

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Visual Design and Physical Scale of the Antagonist

Imu's latest manifestation resembles a colossal divine entity of punishment, blending elements reminiscent of the Arrancar from Bleach and the Evas from Neon Genesis Evangelion. He wears a long white robe that covers his dark skin, while huge black rings adorned with eyes rotate around his horned head. Massive black wings surround his form, and despite his gigantic stature, he displays shocking speed by swiftly defeating Loki's Hybrid Dragon form.

Comparison with Dragon Ball and Naruto Villains

Longtime fans of series like Dragon Ball and Naruto recognize the power of dramatic villain introductions, with moments like Madara's assault on the Allied Shinobi Alliance setting high standards. However, Oda's execution of Imu's reveal creates a unique level of shock and intimidation. The secret king's appearance surpasses even Loki, one of the largest giants in One Piece history, establishing a new benchmark for antagonist design in the medium.

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Imu's Previous Identity and Power Source

For decades, readers assumed the World Government's darkest actions were orchestrated by the Five Elders. Chapter 908 shifted this understanding when the Elders were shown bowing to Imu's silhouette while he sat on the Empty Throne. Imu's overwhelming presence, visible even before his transformation, radiates Haki strong enough to knock out many opponents on the island, confirming his status as the true shadow leader.

Future Consequences for Luffy and the Straw Hats

Although Imu admits that this powerful form exacts a heavy toll that cannot last indefinitely, the threat he poses remains existential. Usopp accurately described the sight as the end of the world, a sentiment shared by the Straw Hats who face this insurmountable foe. Luffy's newly awakened beast Nika transformation offers the only hope of matching this divine punishment, promising a final arc of unprecedented intensity.