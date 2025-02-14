One Piece Chapter 1138: Unraveling Shanks' True Purpose

One Piece chapter #1138 reveals a hidden detail about Shanks' past visit to the Holy Land, suggesting a deliberate mission to bring forth the Sun God, Nika. The chapter explores the possibility that Shanks' actions have been orchestrated all along, connecting him to Gol D. Roger's legacy and paving the way for Luffy's destiny as the Sun God.

One Piece chapter #1138 stands as a monumental release, illuminating the genesis of the current world within the series. While the chapter's captivating mural dominates fan attention, it also substantiates a long-held theory: Shanks possesses a twin brother. Although fans have speculated about this for years, making the revelation somewhat anticipated, the chapter unveils a hidden detail that underscores Shanks ' true purpose in the narrative.

Shamrock's revelation that Shanks previously visited the Holy Land is crucial. While it might appear as a trivial detail, suggesting mere curiosity, the numerous unresolved threads point towards a deliberate and intentional visit. To comprehend the rationale behind Shanks' pilgrimage to the Holy Land, it's essential to consider Gol D. Roger's enigmatic words during their fateful conversation, a conversation that left Shanks heartbroken and set him on a covert mission to usher in the Sun God, Nika.The chapter explores the possibility that Shanks has been on a clandestine mission all along to reawaken the Sun God. This mission might have been instigated by Gol D. Roger himself. When Gol D. Roger and his crew uncovered the One Piece, their reaction was not one of triumph but laughter. While it's believed that the treasure holds the world's true history, the enduring puzzle lies in why the Roger Pirates didn't immediately challenge the World Government's oppressive rule. The recent mural revelation may provide a compelling answer, emphasizing the impending demise of the Third World and highlighting the indispensable role of the Sun God as its leader. Instead of immediate action, Roger might have opted for a different path. Upon their return, Roger could have divulged the existence of the Sun God to Shanks. Given Shanks' noble lineage, Roger likely recognized him as a pivotal figure in this unfolding saga. Learning about his true origins and Roger's fate probably moved Shanks to tears, but he ultimately embraced his mission – to resurrect the Sun God, Nika, beginning with infiltrating the Holy Land. Shanks likely leveraged his aristocratic status during his time in Mary Geoise, uncovering the world's secrets, from Imu's existence to the confirmation of Nika. More importantly, he would have discovered how the Sun God could be revived through the legendary Gum-Gum Fruit, also known as the Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika. Armed with this knowledge, Shanks embarked on a quest to acquire the fruit, believing it to be the key to bringing Nika back. This explains the brief flashback at the end of the Wano Arc, revealing that Shanks didn't stumble upon the Gum-Gum Fruit by chance but deliberately pursued the government ship transporting it.One Piece hints that Luffy consumed the Devil Fruit accidentally. However, the revelation that the Gum-Gum Fruit possesses its own will to find its user, and the possibility that Shanks learned of the successor from Roger, suggests Luffy's consumption of the fruit was no coincidence. Instead, Shanks might have orchestrated the entire event. This could also explain why Shanks risked his life to save Luffy, sacrificing his arm in the process. It might even have been prophesied, ensuring Luffy embarked on his pirate journey and forged the bonds and friendships crucial for the final battle. Furthermore, this could clarify why Shanks deliberately waited to pursue the One Piece until confirming Luffy as the Sun God after the Wano arc.With Luffy now destined to lead the charge against the world's tyranny, all these clues point towards Shanks having masterfully planned this from the very beginning. These intricate details solidify One Piece's position as an exceptionally well-crafted story, cementing its place as one of the greatest manga ever created. Meanwhile, the captivating and inspiring dynamic between Shanks and Luffy continues to be one of its most compelling narratives.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ONE PIECE Shanks Nika Gol D. Roger Holy Land Wano Arc Devil Fruit Luffy Sun God

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shanks: The Undisputed King of One Piece?This article explores the case for Shanks as the strongest character in One Piece, highlighting his numerous feats of power, influence over the narrative, and the implications of his strength for the future of the story.

Read more »

One Piece Foreshadowed Shanks’ Brother Over Two Decades AgoOne Piece creator Eiichiro Oda had already decided to introduce Shanks's brother even before the manga began serializing.

Read more »

One Piece Confirms the Shocking Identity of Shanks’ BrotherThe latest Chapter 1137 of One Piece unveils everything you need to know about Shanks' brother. Read on to find out.

Read more »

One Piece Confirms Famous Fan Theory About Shanks and His Hidden PastRohit is an anime and manga enthusiast who found his passion and love for the industry after sharing his drawings on Instagram. When the time came to find a job, he didn&039;t think he would do anything better than share his knowledge of anime and manga. Writing since 2022, Rohit hopes to take the anime and manga community to the next level.

Read more »

One Piece Officially Introduces Shanks' Evil Twin: Figarland ShamrockOne Piece Chapter 1137 confirms the existence of Shanks' evil twin, Figarland Shamrock. As the leader of the Holy Knights, Shamrock is set to be a formidable opponent for Luffy, forcing him to confront his hero worship in a challenging new arc.

Read more »

One Piece Unveils Shanks and His Brother’s PastOne Piece's Elbaf Arc introduces Shanks' brother as we find out about their pasts in the latest chapter. Read on to find out more.

Read more »