One person killed in attack in central Israel

Israel’s ambulance service said the man died ​from gunshot wounds, and described the incident as a drive-by ​shooting, with five others injured in shootings at three nearby locations.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. , was also killed and a firearm was ​found in his possession. Israeli media reported a second ⁠suspect was also killed.

“Large police forces remain at the scene, ​and searches are continuing,” the police said in an earlier statement, ​urging the public to remain vigilant. Local media identified the 35-year-old dead man as an Israeli citizen. Israel’s ambulance service said the man died ​from gunshot wounds. It described the incident as a drive-by ​shooting, with five others injured in shootings at three nearby locations, two ‌of ⁠them seriously.

The shootings took place near the Palestinian West Bank city of Qalqilya. Palestinian militant group Hamas praised the attack but did not claim ​responsibility.

Israeli soldiers were ​deployed to ⁠one of the sites in central Israel and to a nearby Israeli settlement in the West ​Bank after the shootings, the military said.called for a “profound change” among Israel’s Arab community, saying ⁠they ​are a “dangerous and extremist breeding ground ​for terrorism is growing that seeks to destroy the State of Israel. ”





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