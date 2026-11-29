One person is in custody, and an investigation is ongoing after a Cleveland home was intentionally set on fire Sunday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One person is in custody, and an investigation is ongoing after a Cleveland home was intentionally set on fire Sunday, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The division said that crews responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of East 80th Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the home, according to the division. It said that all occupants were reported out of the home, and no injuries were reported from the fire.

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The division said the home where the fire started is likely a total loss, with an estimated loss of $120,000. Damage to the neighboring home is estimated at $60,000. The American Red Cross was requested to assist two adults and one child from the neighboring home, according to the division. The Fire Investigation Unit determined that the fire was intentionally set.