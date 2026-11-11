One person died in E. coli outbreak in San Luis Obispo County

By KAREN VELIE San Luis Obispo County Public Health confirmed on Nov. 10 a death tied to the E. coli outbreak linked to a pumpkin farm. In late October, five San Luis Obispo County residents tested…

San Luis Obispo County Public Health confirmed on Nov. 10 a death tied to the E. coli outbreak linked to a pumpkin farm. In late October, five San Luis Obispo County residents tested positive for E. coli after visiting Brookshire Farms off Los Osos Valley Road.

Among those five individuals, three are children who were placed in intensive care. Another 10 individuals who visited the farm are suspected of having become infected with the bacteria. Health department staff tested water, food, and other environmental samples collected at the farm, but did not find E. coli O157.

Also read E. coli outbreak at California pumpkin farm that left three kids in the ICU takes mysterious turn as owner speaks out

“Some potential exposures common to infected individuals remain notable, including edible corn cups, pumpkins, hay, and non-potable water sources, although no specific source of the E. coli O157 was identified,” according to the SLO County Health Department. “No farm animals or petting zoos, which are a common source of STEC, were available to the public or operating within the farm premises.

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” “Although it’s frustrating to not be able to pinpoint the exact source of the infection through environmental lab testing, this is not unexpected, and bacterial contamination is often temporary and difficult to detect through available sampling methods,” said County Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin.

“While environmental sampling did not identify a source, clinical and epidemiological information continues to point to a short-lived shared exposure. We believe there is no ongoing risk to the community. ”The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not.