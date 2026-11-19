One person dead after shooting in South Columbus
A shooting on the city’s East Side left one person dead after police were called to a home on East Woodrow Avenue late Tuesday afternoon.Police were called to 516 E. Woodrow Ave. at 5:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
A shooting on the city’s South Side left one person dead after police were called to a home located across the street from a Columbus Police Substation Wednesday evening.
The victim was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Female correction officer hospitalized after attack at Chillicothe prison Probe ongoing after a 2 a.m. attack at Chillicothe Correctional Institution hospitalized a female officer. Officials say an inmate used a homemade weapon, was moved to Lucasville, and charges are pending. The spirit of giving is alive and well in Central Ohio!
KEMBA is supporting the Toys for Tots drive with a generous $35,000 check presentation, helping spread hA crash in the Hilltop neighborhood left two people hospitalized and forced the closure of an intersection Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:56 p.m. at Binns Boulevard and Sullivant Avenue, where a callerNovember is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize the millions of people who dedicate their time, energy and hearts to caring for a loved one. F
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News