One person dead after apartment fire in Tacoma late Tuesday night

One person died in an apartment fire late Tuesday night in Tacoma’s Stadium District, Tacoma Fire confirmed.

One person died in an apartment fire late Tuesday night in Tacoma’s Stadium District, Tacoma Fire confirmed. Crews were called to respond to a fire just before 12 a.m. on the 200 block of N. Yakima Avenue.

When they arrived, flames were shooting up the side of the building from a first-floor unit. Firefighters knocked the blaze down quickly and contained it to one apartment and part of the exterior, but one person was found dead inside. 200 blk N Yakima Ave, 11:47pm – TFD responded to an apartment building with flames visible. Crews arrived & found fire climbing from the 1st floor up the side of the building. Crews extinguished the fire quickly.

Fire contained to one unit & some exterior. One person is deceased. All other occupants of the apartment building were able to evacuate. No additional injuries were reported.

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