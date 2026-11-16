One-Pan Oven-Baked Latke Method for Stress-Free Hanukkah

Eliminate the hassle of batch-frying by making a single large latke in a cast-iron skillet. Start on the stovetop for crisp edges, then finish in the oven for even cooking. This method keeps the potato pancakes hot and crisp while freeing you to socialize with guests.

Latkes are one of Hanukkah’s great pleasures—and one of its great kitchen bottlenecks. Frying them in batches means someone has to babysit the pan while everyone else gathers around the table—not to mention, the first latkes can get cold before the last ones are ready.you get one shareable potato pancake with crisp, craggy edges and a tender center, and it uses less oil than batch-frying individual latkes.

Start it in a hot, oiled cast-iron skillet, then transfer the pan to the oven to finish cooking. A careful flip helps both sides turn golden and crisp. The flavors stay classic, with russet potatoes, onion, parsley and matzo meal, bound with egg and seasoned with salt and pepper. Slice into wedges and serve with sour cream, chives and applesauce—then get back to your guests.

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Heat oven to 425°F. In large bowl, whisk together egg, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper; set aside. In food processor fitted with large grating disk , grate potatoes, cutting as necessary to fit into feed tube, then grate onion. Add to bowl with egg mixture and toss to combine. Toss with matzo meal, then parsley.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in 12-inch cast-iron skillet on medium. Make sure oil is hot . Add potato mixture, spreading but not flattening, to create even pancake with craggy edges. Cook, undisturbed, until beginning to brown on bottom, about 5 minutes.

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Drizzle top of pancake with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, transfer skillet to oven, and cook until sides are crisp and top is beginning to brown, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove skillet from oven. Using metal spatula, cut latke in half , then carefully flip each piece. Return to oven and bake until crisp and browned, 12 to 15 minutes more.

Remove skillet from oven and let latke sit 5 minutes. Transfer to serving platter and cut into wedges. If desired, dollop with sour cream and sprinkle with chives and additional parsley and serve with applesauce. About 173 calories, 10 g fat , 31 mg cholesterol, 251 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 2 g sugar , 3 g protein