Mendes also discusses the positive impacts her mother has had on her career pursuits and personal choices including BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) treatment

One & Only: Cinematographer Anna Mendes Details How She Navigates Her Career, Creative Vision and Life Mendes, who has also been focused on self-care, discusses the positive impacts her mother has had on her career pursuits and personal choices including consultations for BOTOX® Cosmetic For Anna Mendes, art became the entry to a career that has spanned ad campaigns for the kind of notable companies everyone knows to cutting-edge narrative films and collaborations with big industry names.

“My mom used to drag me to museums when I was a kid, and I hated it with a passion. It was always such a big fight between us,” says the Brazilian cinematographer.

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“She always told me, ‘This is so important for you. ’ I couldn’t grasp why that painting was important or why it was that incredible to have done what that specific artist had done. When I got older, I started understanding art a little bit better. I started understanding the craft behind different types of art much better.

I don’t think that I would have ever been so interested in cinematography or film in general if I didn’t have my mom always pushing me to try to understand art or just admire it. ” Amazon Debuts $30 Streaming Bundle That Includes Starz, BritBox, AMC+, MGM+ and PBS Masterpiece In One PlaceMendes’ love of sci-fi genre films led her to make the lauded short film “They Come From the Sky,” which appeared in multiple film festivals and a sci-fi channel, gaining over 200,000 views.

She was also the cinematographer on the acclaimed short “Just One,” which also screened at film festivals. With her unique perspective and way of visualizing the stories she captures, it’s no wonder Mendes has been able to work steadily in both the narrative and commercial worlds. The connections with people on the set continue to inspire her work.

“For me, I want to keep working with people that I really care about,” says Mendes. “What I’ve learned throughout the years is that a crew can make or break my experience working on a film and my love for my craft. I feel that really becomes the most important thing to me, like people first and then the work that I’m going to do. ” This connection to people is also the foundation of Mendes’ family life.

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The first person she wants to call after seeing a great film or art exhibition is still her mother. Mendes, who is also close to her grandmother and sister, says their support was a crucial part of her childhood and they continue to influence her now, even beyond her love of the arts. Lately, Mendes has been focused on self-care and doing things to help prioritize herself.

Having already seen both her sister and mother receive treatment for BOTOX® Cosmetic and liked their results, Mendes was interested in learning more. It’s approved for the temporary improvement in moderate to severe frown lines, crow’s feet, forehead lines, and vertical bands connecting the neck and jaw in adults.

“For years, my mother has gotten BOTOX® Cosmetic consultations, and I was starting to come close to the age that she got her first treatment, which made me wonder if I should start looking into it, too. ” The effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic may spread hours to weeks after injection causing serious symptoms. Ask your licensed specialist if it’s right for you.

After Mendes consulted her dermatologist, she found she was a candidate and moved forward with a treatment to temporarily improve the look of her moderate to severe frown lines, crow’s feet, and forehead lines that took about 15 minutes.

“I knew that treatment was really quick and it was something that I could fit into my schedule,” says Mendes, who was “really looking forward to a little bit of me time. ” For decades, aesthetic treatments have been culturally associated with Hollywood stars and global entertainers. Today, BOTOX® Cosmetic users include everyday people, entrepreneurs navigating their industries, and artists, like Mendes, owning their personal and creative vision.

“It was a treatment that really interested me because I wanted to look like myself, just with less lines,” Mendes shares. “I found that setting aside time to speak with a specialist and getting a consultation was perfect for my lifestyle. When I looked in the mirror, I saw myself, just with fewer lines. I still look like me.

” Looking like herself is fundamental to Mendes, whose pursuit of cinematography has taken her across various cities and continues to draw her into new experiences all the time. It’s a path she embraces.

“I like the unpredictability,” she says of her career. “I feel like when I have people that I trust in my crew, I feel excited about the unpredictability, because part of the fun is figuring out how to film it and how to make it happen on screen. It’s a perfect recipe for a happy life as a cinematographer. ” While filmmaking is never the same twice, that doesn’t bother Mendes, who’s willing to follow wherever it leads her.

The art exhibitions her mother once had to force her to attend now inspire her to keep going and to be herself. As a trailblazing woman in cinematography, Mendes is also undaunted by the constantly shifting world in which she works. She knows she wants to keep using her talents to film the narratives that inspire her.

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“I don’t consider myself a person that gives up easily,” says Mendes. “I’ve moved multiple times to get to where I am, and I’m not afraid to keep going or changing my environments to keep telling the stories that I want to tell. If I have a camera, then I can shoot whatever and I can keep telling stories. ”BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening.

Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time after injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic: due to weakening of associated muscles, which can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing. There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow’s feet lines, forehead lines, and/or platysma bands.

BOTOX® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX® Cosmetic. including itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint. are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX® Cosmetic ; had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc , Dysport , Xeomin , Jeuveau , Daxxify , or Letybo ; or have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

This list may not include all available botulinum toxin products. such as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing, from standard doses of BOTOX® Cosmetic. including surgery or plans to have surgery on your face, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, any other abnormal facial change, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant , or are breastfeeding or plan to . including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

Using BOTOX® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc, Dysport, Xeomin, Jeuveau, Daxxify, or Letybo in the past ; have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; or take aspirin-like products or blood thinners. dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems, including double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of eyelids, and dry eyes.

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet lines, frown lines between the eyebrows, and vertical bands connecting the jaw and neck in adults. To report a side effect, please call Allergan Aesthetics at 1-800-678-1605.

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