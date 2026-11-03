One Offseason Move Every MLB Team Should Make, but Won’t

Sometimes it’s not about what you want, but what you need.

CJ Abrams will be a popular trade candidate this offseason and should have plenty of suitors if the Nationals look to deal him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAs the dust settles on the 2026 campaign, front offices will be hard at work planning out their dream offseason moves.

With some big names set to hit free agency and someRegardless of their circumstances, every team in the league has some moves it needs to make. Whether they’re able or willing to pull the trigger and make said moves is a different story, however. Some teams aren’t as financially flexible as others, and there are also teams that have typically shied away from taking big swings to pursue a safer or less expensive option.

Also read Royals Offseason Updates, Angeibel Gomez's Rise: One Royal Way

We’re going to look at the one key move every American League team needs to make this offseason, but likely won’t. My colleague Ryan Phillips will follow with the National League tomorrow. Toronto ranked in the bottom of the league in home runs and runs scored this year in what was a disappointing season after their run to the 2025 World Series.

They’ll need to find some upgrades for their lineup, and could look to free agency to get that done. There are a pair of impending free agents who fit what the Blue Jays need in Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki. Both have home run power, hit for a high batting average and can drive in runs.

They’d be a big boost for the Blue Jays offense, and Toronto should spare no expense in their efforts to acquire one, if not both. The Orioles need to do some significant reshuffling of the roster after a disappointing 2026 season, and the main area that must be addressed is the starting rotation. Baltimore is in dire need of a frontline starter to headline its rotation, and should be willing to dip into its farm system to acquire one.

Some starters that could be available in trade talks this offseason include Twins All-Star Joe Ryan, Rangers lefty MacKenzie Gore, Angels youngster Reid Detmers and possibly Rays ace Drew Rasmussen, all of whom would be a big upgrade for the O’s. Rasmussen bet on himself by accepting a two-year, $8.5 million deal that included a club option for the ‘27 season.

That club option was worth $8 million, but had performance-based escalators that could see it rise to $20 million, all of which he achieved. The Rays typically avoid paying players big salaries, which has resulted in the 30-year-old already being the subject of some trade rumors this offseason. Rasmussenwhile leading Tampa Bay to the World Series. He’s earned a new contract, and the Rays should be looking to keep him in town for the foreseeable future.

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Plus, if the Rays will have to get above a salary floor next season in accordance with a new CBA, extending their ace would be a good place to start. We doubt they’ll put the cart before the horse in that regard, however. Zach Neto has yet to make an All-Star team despite accounting for at least 5.0 bWAR in each of the last three seasons.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith Trevor Story’s best years behind him, the Red Sox need a major upgrade at shortstop. Defensively, Neto leaves a bit to be desired, but he’s great at the plate with plenty of power and speed. He’s under team control through the 2029 season and could be a stabilizing addition for a lineup that was wildly inconsistent throughout last year.

Neto has generated at least 5.1 bWAR and hit at least 23 home runs in each of the last three seasons, which is the exact type of consistency Boston needs. Abrams would be a perfect fit for the Yankees, who need a replacement for free agent Jazz Chisholm at second base.

The 26-year-old is under team control through the 2028 season via arbitration, and as a left-handed power hitter who loves to pull the ball out to right field, would benefit from the short porch at Yankee Stadium. The Nationals will demand a king’s ransom for Abrams, which Brian Cashman might find difficult to stomach, but this is a move that makes sense for New York as it aims to return to World Series contention after aCleveland was the only team in MLB without a single player who hit 20 or more home runs.

The Guardians’ lack of power at the plate plagued them in the postseason against the Rays. Small ball is in their DNA, but they need someone capable of supplying a big swing if they’re going to make another deep postseason run.

First base is an area they could look to upgrade, and a player like Jake Bauers could be a solid fit for a return to Cleveland after he spent 2 1/2 years either the organization between 2018–21. Alternatively, the Guards could scour the trade market and target a player like Jake Burger or Alec Burleson.

The Royals were one of the league’s biggest disappointments this year, so they’ll need to reevaluate their course of action to get back into contention in a very winnable AL Central. Kansas City’s starting pitching ranked 25th in MLB with a 4.58 ERA, and the team should be looking to make some significant upgrades in that department this offseason.

Whether it’s a short-term deal for an underrated veteran or a long-term deal for one of the market’s top arms, such as Peralta or King, the Royals need to be active in their pursuit for improved starting pitching. Skubal’s departure netted the Tigers a nice haul of young talent at the trade deadline, but if they were able to turn around and sign him to a long-term extension, something Skubal himself has publicly stated he’d be open to, it would be a colossal win for the Tigers.

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The price might be a bit too steep for Detroit, but bringing back the two-time Cy Young winner and former face of the franchise would be an incredible move and put them in position to contend again. Ryan has been a regular in trade rumors over the last few years. Now, the Twins should finally pull the trigger and deal their ace.

This Minnesota team isn’t likely to contend in 2027, and it would be in their best interest to invest in the future by getting a nice return in a Ryan trade. The righthander is 30 years old and is entering the final year of his contract, making this offseason one of the Twins’ last chances to move him and get a strong return in exchange. The White Sox’ biggest weakness this year was their starting pitching.

Chicago’s starters logged the fewest innings of any rotation, which made the White Sox rely too heavily upon their bullpen to eat up multiple innings on a nightly basis. King would be a huge boost to their current crop of starters, providing Will Venable’s pitching staff with some much needed stability while easing the burden put upon the bullpen. With a new front office coming in, the Angels need to plan for the future.

There would be no faster way to replenish their farm system than by finding trade partners for both Neto and Detmers. They could massively upgrade their pool of prospects by letting teams enter a bidding war for both players, taking their farm system from a mid-level group to one of the best in baseball.

Capitalizing on the value of Neto and Detmers, both of whom come with multiple years of control on their respective contracts, is the right move for the Angels—now they just need to swallow the bitter pill and do so. The Astros swung and missed with multiple pitching acquisitions last offseason. That played a big part in the dismissal of former GM Dana Brown. Now, they need to get their pitching rotation back to its desired level.

They don’t need to splash out big money on an ace, but they are in dire need of some mid-rotation arms. Some strong fits in free agency could be Tyler Mahle, Jack Flaherty and Clay Holmes, all of whom could provide some depth behind Hunter Brown. The A’s showcased their potential during the first half of last season, but fell off during the second half of the season.

To string together a complete campaign, they’ll need some upgrades in their starting rotation, especially with Luis Severino and Jeffery Springs set to hit free agency. Getting a franchise cornerstone on the mound ahead of their planned move to Las Vegas in 2028 would be a huge coup for the team as it tries to build a new identity in new surroundings. The Mariners’ offense was one of the worst in MLB last year.

They ranked 27th league-wide with a .697 OPS and 29th with a .233 batting average. They were woeful with runners in scoring position, too. For Seattle to improve its offensive production, they’ll need a stabilizing presence in the lineup and someone who excels at the plate with runners on base. Lowe was highly productive in those situations.

He ranked 14th in MLB with 64 RBIs and posted a .826 OPS with runners in scoring position. Seattle needs an upgrade in the middle infield, and Lowe would fit that bill to perfection. Catcher is a significant area of need for the Rangers this offseason. Texas needs to upgrade its tandem of Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka.

Free agent Ryan Jeffers would be a strong fit for the Rangers. He showcased his talents at the plate last season, and though he’s not the sharpest defender behind the plate, he would be a big addition to a Texas team that just narrowly missed the postseason. Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.