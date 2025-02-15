One of Them Days: A 2025 Box Office Surprise

One of Them Days, a 2025 buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA, has become a surprise box office hit and critical success.

One of Them Days emerged as a significant surprise hit of 2025, achieving remarkable success despite its modest budget. The film's captivating storyline and stellar performances revitalized the buddy comedy genre, garnering widespread acclaim and financial prosperity. The story centers on the adventures of best friends Dreux and Alyssa, portrayed by the talented Keke Palmer and SZA , as they embark on a thrilling race across Los Angeles to secure the funds needed to prevent their eviction.

This marked SZA's debut in the realm of cinematic acting, while Palmer, in addition to delivering a compelling performance, also took on the role of producer alongside industry luminary Issa Rae. From its captivating opening to its resounding conclusion, One of Them Days kept audiences enthralled, culminating in record-breaking success on the acclaimed review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. This achievement extends beyond the talented cast, with the film establishing new benchmarks for numerous individuals involved in its creation, including the director, Lawrence Lamont. One of Them Days has become Palmer's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting a remarkable 95% positive Tomatometer score and an average rating of 7.2/10, surpassing even her previous successes on the platform. The film's exceptional performance has also propelled it to become the highest-rated project on Rotten Tomatoes for ten other cast and crew members, including several making their debut on the website. One of Them Days' impact on the film industry is undeniable, with its success likely to pave the way for future collaborations and opportunities for those involved.





