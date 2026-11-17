One of the year’s fastest meteor showers reaches its peak early Nov. 18, with up to 15 meteors per hour possible under ideal conditions and darker skies after midnight.

The night sky in Northern California, seen during a previous Leonid Meteor shower. Credit: Sam Camp/Getty Images Clear skies and a little patience could reward skywatchers eager to catch the peak of the Leonids meteor shower Tuesday night.

, they’re also among the fastest meteors around, streaking through Earth’s atmosphere at more than 158,000 mph! A waxing gibbous moon may initially wash out all but the brightest streaks, but it will fortunately set around midnight, leaving behind inky-dark skies.

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For night owls, that means excellent conditions to catch the shower at its peak—especiallyThe Leonids can be seen streaking across the night sky every October 27 to December 7, but reach their greatest intensity for 2026 in the early morning hours of November 18,Your best chances of spotting multiple Leonids will likely be about an hour before dawn, when the moon will have already set and the shower’s radiant in the constellation Leo will be at its highest in the eastern sky. Use t, the wow factor of the Leonids increases dramatically the further you get from light pollution.

A designated dark-sky park is an obvious choice, but even a quiet bit of rural countryside can make a tremendous difference. Online resources like thealso offer an easy way to gauge your options. Wherever you choose, give your eyes at least 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness after using a flashlight or smartphone.

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While it may lack the frequency of other meteor showers, the Leonids are popular with stargazers for their spectacularly bright fireballs and lingering scorch marks on the sky. , the meteors often appear in colors of blue and green with glowing vapor trains that can linger in the sky for over five minutes. If clouds conspire to spoil the Leonids from your location, there’s another chance just around the corner.

The Geminid meteor shower, one of the year’s most prolific, peaks December 13-14, with up to 120 shooting stars per hour under ideal conditions. Better yet, a waxing crescent moon should offer reasonably dark skies for the show.