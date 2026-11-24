Midleton Very Rare has returned for 2026 with an excellent new blend of pot still and grain Irish whiskeys created by master distiller Kevin O'Gorman

Michter’s Ultra-Rare 25-Year-Old Bourbon Is Back for the First Time Since 2023all returning. The latest whiskey of note is also one of the very best Irish whiskeys that you can find—the 2026 edition ofMidleton Very Rare was first released more than 40 years ago in 1984, a product of the namesake Midleton Distillery located just outside of Cork.

That’s the same distillery where beloved brands like, and Green Spot are all produced, but MVR stands out from all of these. Master distiller Barry Crockett was responsible for this whiskey at its inception, blending together casks distilled at both the new and old Midleton Distillery, which was decommissioned in 1975.

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Kevin O’Gorman is now the master distiller at Midleton, and has been responsible for the release of this annual expression since the 2021 vintage, making this his sixth overall.changes with each vintage, and this year’s release is, as fans of the brand might expect, another very good one. It’s a blend of three single pot still whiskeys and two single-grain Irish whiskeys, each selected for its particular style.

One of the grain whiskeys was made from a mashbill of malted and unmalted barley, the same as is used for single pot still whiskey, but it was distilled on a column still instead of a pot still . The single pot still components are produced in varying degrees from light to heavy, indications that refer to the flavor and mouthfeel of the whiskeys designed during distillation.

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O’Gorman used more light pot still whiskeys in the 2026 blend to add citrus notes, while also including traditional pot still whiskey for “a luscious sweetness and rich, rounded mouthfeel,” according to the brand.

“Each year, we hope to create a Midleton Very Rare Vintage that heroes the years of craftsmanship gone before while developing something rare, new and enticing for people to discover,” said O’Gorman in a statement. “The final liquid offers a great depth of complexity, showcasing both the elegant, floral and herbal notes of grain whiskeys with the spicier, stone fruit notes from our single pot still whiskeys for a unique blend that is layered, elegant and distinctly Midleton.

” We were able to sample the 2026 release, and O’Gorman’s notes ring true, along with flavors like toasted oak, coffee, cinnamon, dried apricot, vanilla pudding, and black pepper on the palate. Midleton Very Rare 2026 is available now at select retailers around the country , along with the 2024 and 2025 vintages. Flicker is currently Robb Report's whiskey critic, writing a weekly review of the most newsworthy releases around.

He is a freelance writer covering the spirits industry whose work has appeared in…Cygnet Has Brought Its Ultra-Premium Non-Alcoholic Gin to the U.S.Rachel Zegler Diversifies Suiting in a Mark Gong Bra Top Ensemble & John Hardy Jewelry at ‘A Few Good Men’ Opening in New York