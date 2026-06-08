One of the Supreme Court’s Worst Decisions Is About to Turn 50. It’s Past Time to Reverse It.

None of this is news, but on the 50th anniversary of the death penalty’s reinstatement, it is worth reflecting on why those problems persist.

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More than half of them were Black men; nearly all of them were put to death in Florida, Oklahoma, or Texas. Last year, the number of executions47, the largest number in 16 years. Fifteen of them were people of color: 14 Black people and one Hispanic person. Fifty years after the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty as constitutionally permissible after a brief ban, these figures are a reminder that executions still play a role in American life.

If the Trump administration gets its way, they will play an even bigger role. Capital punishment may be “alive” in the United States, but it is not well.miscarriages of justice, racial discrimination, execution failures, and arbitrariness from beginning to end.

None of this is news, but onsaid that death sentences and executions could resume because the court was satisfied that the penalty could be administered in a way that guaranteed that capital defendants would be treated fairly and equally.was an exercise in smoke and mirrors and wishful thinking. Fifty years of constitutional fiction is enough. It is time to face the fact that.

It found that statutes which left it to “the discretion of the judge or of the jury” whether or not to sentence someone to death were not sufficient to guarantee against arbitrary or discriminatory results. Borrowing language from an earlier case, Justice William Douglas argued that giving “untrammeled discretion” to the judge or jury to make sentencing decisions in capital cases was “offensive to … the Constitution. ” Such “discretionary statutes are unconstitutional,” he added, “in their operation.

” “They are pregnant with discrimination,” Douglas added, “and discrimination is an ingredient not compatible with the idea of equal protection of the laws that is implicit in the ban on ‘cruel and unusual’ punishments. ”decision set off a scramble in which states reenacted their death penalty laws in the hope of curing the problem Justice Douglas identified. As professor Evan Mandery“Seven,” he says, “made the death penalty mandatory for murder.

Others, including Georgia, instead attempted to make the process less ‘arbitrary’ by requiring capital jurors to find ‘aggravating’ factors, by separating capital trials into the guilt/innocence and sentencing phases we see today and by guaranteeing appellate review of all death sentences. ” Georgia identified the conditions under which someone who committed a capital crime would be “death-eligible.

” It specified 10 aggravating factors, the presence of which would allow a jury to return a death sentence in the belief that such “guided discretion” would pass constitutional muster.mandates that, where discretion is afforded a sentencing body on a matter so grave as the determination of whether a human life should be taken or spared, that discretion must be suitably directed and limited so as to minimize the risk of wholly arbitrary and capricious action. ”Discretion that is “suitably directed and limited” would “ensure … the sentencing authority is apprised of the information relevant to the imposition of sentence and provided with standards to guide its use of that information.

”court recognized, that guidance could only take a jury so far. Once it was found that a capital crime fell within the aggravating factors specified in the statute, the offenderreceive such a sentence was again left to the jury, to be exercised in a wholly discretionary manner. In Stewart’s view, what a jury was not to be trusted to do without the guidance given in the Georgia statute, they could now be entrusted to do.

But even he recognized that his formula could only “minimize the risk of wholly arbitrary and capricious action. ” Nonetheless, the deed was done, and the death penalty was reborn. , Mandery writes, “created the bedrock principles of modern death penalty jurisprudence: that a non-arbitrary death penalty satisfies the Constitution and that the requirement of non-arbitrariness could be satisfied by Georgia’s approach.

” But sincewas handed down, we have learned that arbitrary and capricious action has remained characteristic of America’s death penalty system. , the race of the victim plays a powerful role in determining who gets a death sentence. Someone who murders a white victim is much more likely to receive such a sentence than someone who murders a person of color, regardless of the defendant’s race.that geography also matters.

Defendants who commit a capital crime in one county may stand very different chances of getting a death sentence than someone who did the same thing in another county in the same state.10 years ago, Mandery concluded that “exces­sive racism, a fail­ure to iden­ti­fy the ​‘worst of the worst’ among mur­der­ers, the death penalty’s spo­radic use, or sim­ple geo­graph­i­cal ran­dom­ness” remain persistent problems in the death penalty system.. ” Mandery is right to conclude that such statutes “haven’t remote­ly ful­filled their promise. ”





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