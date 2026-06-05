One of the sky's rarest phenomena is back: How to see rare night-shining clouds this summer

Night shining noctilucent clouds could brighten the sky before dawn and after sunset from tonight!

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, glowing in the skies over the city of Kennewick, Washington, on June 2, who had set out to capture a striking conjunction of Venus and Jupiter, which had occurred earlier that evening.

"As Twilight deepened I began to notice the possible noctilucents starting to become visible over Badger Mtn. as we call it, A popular hiking hill about a mile from my house," Clement told Space.com in an email. "So at 9:58 I turned my camera towards Badger and took the first set of images and it confirmed they were noctilucent.

" The three-shot panorama was captured using an Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera coupled with a 150 mm lens set to capture a series of bracketed 1-second exposures as the clouds shone in the skies above Clement's patio in southwest Kennewick.also posted a view of noctilucent clouds to the social media site X, showing the rare cloud formation shining above the town of Flensburg in a livestream on May 31.

The #NoctilucentCloud season 2026 which began a few nights ago at high Northern latitude has reached Germany: a #webcam view - https://t.co/E4YbOrJ8Hl - from #Flensburg at 54.8°N from 15 minutes ago! pic.twitter.com/Ycy4EB55Eecoalesce from tiny ice water crystals that accumulate in the mesosphere 50 miles above Earth's surface — roughly 10 times the height of ordinary cirrus and cloud formations.lurks just below the horizon from the viewer's perspective. As a result, they shine brightly against the twilight sky, where other clouds in the lower atmosphere appear dark,Noctilucent clouds make for a spectacular summer skywatching treat... if you can spot them!

Noctilucent clouds are most commonly spotted between mid-May and mid-August, with a peak in sightings often occurring in the summer month of July in the northern hemisphere, according to the. As such, Noctilucent displays are most commonly seen at latitudes ranging from 45 to 80 degrees north of the equator, based on data from thebegin to emerge after sunset.

Look out for delicate, wispy cloud formations that shine silver and blue in the twilight, while otherIf you snap an image of noctilucent clouds and want to share it with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo, comments, name and location to spacephotos@space.com. in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo. He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.





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