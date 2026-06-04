One of the largest gatherings of wiener dogs celebrates 10th anniversary

They're known as wiener dogs, hot dog dogs, or dachshunds, and there's an annual event that celebrates the short-legged, long-bodied breed. It's become one of the largest gatherings of wiener dogs in the world, right on the sand in Huntington Beach!

They're known as wiener dogs, hot dog dogs, or dachshunds, and there's an annual event that celebrates the short-legged, long-bodied breed. It's become one of the largest gatherings of wiener dogs in the world, right on the sand in Huntington Beach!

"We have people come from, Northern California, Arizona. Um, we've had people here from Australia. Yeah. We've had other states, New York," said SoCal Wienerfest founder Allison Eagan.

She and a friend started the gathering 10 years ago as a humble meetup with other dachshunds.

"We were hoping for 50 people and we had over 200 show up and so we were like - alright, this is a thing," she said. Since then, it has grown bigger and bigger, year after year, now attracting about 5,000 people and a few thousand hot dog dogs! It's a community. I mean I can't say anything else.

It's a big community," said co-host and volunteer Katie Camarena.

"Anytime we see somebody with a wiener dog, we're like, do you know about SoCal Wiener Fests? It's like the best wieners dog event ever. Even if you live out of state, like always reaching out to people. It's worth, it's worth coming to see," said participant Kimberly Estrada of Hollywood.

"I did not know that this community was so like - they're so cool like you said but they're also just one of us they enjoy and they take care of their dog which is really cool and it's just a little pup club at this point now," said Ivan Cano of Hollywood. The non-profit uses the event to raise money for local rescue groups, while also providing some fun entertainment!

"We have contests, longest wiener, shortest wieners, we have best beach outfit, best trick," said Eagan. "The dogs are racing right across the shoreline, which is a lot of fun. And then it's hilarious," said Estrada.

"Little legs. Yeah, you can only imagine yeah, and some of them are wicked fast, which is really cool," said Cano. This is our L.A. hat, inspired by, you know, the classic L.A. logo hat, with our bean goods on the back," said Tanner Padovich of Bean Goods, the sponsor of the event.

"They're known for their attitude. They're kind of breedest. You know, when other dogs come into our circle, they bark, but they don't bark at each other," said Camarena.

"At the end of the day, we all have the same goal, which is dachshund lovers and helping rescues and things like that. Doesn't matter like, you know, where you came from or anything like that, it just, we love, we love these guys for some reason," said Eagan. The event was this past Saturday. But if you can't wait till next year, the organization also puts on "Hallo-Wienerfest" in October.

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