One of the biggest upsets of the high school football season took place last night in Florida

St. Thomas Aquinas stunned by Lakeland in overtime, ending the Raiders' 35-game playoff win streak that began in 2019 in a historic upset.

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In a stunner on par with 2007 Appalachian State winning in Michigan, No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas lost in overtime to Lakeland Friday night. You see these things in college football. You see it in the NFL. Very rarely do you see it in high school football.

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Amazing. I've taken it upon myself here at OutKick to highlight at least one high school football play/ player/ story each and every weekend during the season. These guys are all about to be millionaires with the sillyIt's been quite a ride. No matter how old you get, nothing beats high school football.

In a world of NIL deals, it's the last pure form of amateur athletics left. INSANE ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME SEES 172-POINT EXPLOSION BEFORE DARKNESS FORCES VENUE CHANGE The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders defeated the Lakeland Dreadnaughts 34-0 in the FHSAA Class 5A Football Championship on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Miami, Fla.

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, an entire California team get suspended because the mascot shot the bird to some fans, a giant running back in Kentucky smashing heads, the best running back in the nation out of Tennessee, and an 88-84 playoff game out of Illinois. FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME ERUPTS INTO VIOLENT BRAWL INVOLVING PLAYERS, COACHES AFTER FINAL WHISTLE St. Thomas Aquinas is a national powerhouse, and has been for as long as I can remember. I grew up in Florida.

I played high school football down here. I covered high school football down here for years. The Lakeland Dreadnaughts take the field before the FHSAA Class 5A Football Championship on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Miami, Fla. Throughout it all, St. Thomas Aquinas has been a machine.

A dynasty. For example, before last night's win, Lakeland had lost to STA in back-to-back state title games ... Lakeland, by the way, is no slouch. The Dreadnaughts are a well-run program.

Always have been. But they were no match for St. Thomas over the past two seasons. The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders celebrate their 34-0 victory over the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in the FHSAA Class 5A Football Championship on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in Miami, Fla. Despite the loss, St. Thomas Aquinas is still not done this season.

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The Florida High School Athletic Association introduced a new"Open Division" postseason format this year in which the top eight teams in the state are brought together to compete for the inaugural Open Division championship. Friday's game was the first in the pool play round. STA will play again next week in the second of three weeks of"pool play" playoff football. Personally, it seems a little goofy to me, but I'm admittedly a traditionalist when it comes to high school football.

Oh well. It's not a battle worth fighting at this point. Anyway, here's one more on the way out: Lakeland's win on Friday ended the Raiders’ 35-game playoff win streak, which began in 2019. St. Thomas won seven state championships in that span.