A proposal for every American high school student to grow their own food with a $100 budget, teaching budgeting, patience and return on investment.

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But ask the average high school graduate how to grow a tomato, and you might get a blank stare.for six hours, order a $12 salad through DoorDash and tell you the exact price of the latest iPhone. But could they grow their own dinner? Maybe it's time we stopped teaching kids only how to make a living and started teaching them how to live. I have a simple proposal.

Every American high school student should spend one semester learning how to grow his or her own food.produce the food sitting in their refrigerators. They know how to scan a QR code to order dinner but couldn't tell you when to plant lettuce or how long it takes a tomato to grow.understanding food production Students should learn what different vegetables cost at the grocery store, what it costs to grow them and whether growing their own food actually saves money.

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I WORRY LESS ABOUT SCREENS THAN ABOUT THE CHALLENGES TODAY’S TEENS NEVER FACE Here's how I'd design the class. Give students a $100 gardening budget. They have to buy seeds or seedlings, soil, fertilizer and whatever basic supplies they need. Over the semester, they track every dollar spent, every hour worked and everything harvested.

At the end, they calculate the value of what they produced. Most kids have no idea what it takes to produce the food sitting in their refrigerators. They know how to scan a QR code to order dinner but couldn't tell you when to plant lettuce or how long it takes a tomato to grow. Not everything in life comes with an instant delivery button One of the biggest lessons gardening teaches is patience.

You can't plant a seed on Monday and demand tomatoes by Tuesday. You can't swipe your credit card and make the sun shine. Sometimes plants die. Sometimes bugs eat your vegetables.

Sometimes you do everything right and still get a lousy harvest. Welcome to real life. Gardening teaches something our instant-gratification economy desperately needs: You don't always get rewarded immediately for doing the right thing. This isn't about turning kids into farmers I can already hear the objections.

What about students living in apartments? What about schools without large outdoor spaces? What about cold-weather climates? Grow herbs in containers.

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Build raised beds. Use small indoor growing systems. Partner with community gardens. The objective isn't to turn every teenager into a commercial farmer.

One of the biggest lessons gardening teaches is patience. You can't plant a seed on Monday and demand tomatoes by Tuesday. You can't swipe your credit card and make the sun shine. It's to teach them how food grows, how much work it takes and how to produce something useful with their own hands.

Let's teach kids something they'll use for the next 50 years We spend enormous amounts of time debating what students should learn to prepare them for college. But what about preparing them for life? I'd love to see every teenager graduate knowing how to create a household budget, understand compound interest, cook a few healthy meals and grow some basic food. None of those skills requires a four-year college degree.

All of them can improve someone's financial independence. And in a world where so much of our lives depends on technology, delivery services and convenience, there's something powerful about knowing you can produce something yourself. A diploma should mean you know more than how to pass a test. It should mean you know how to plant a seed, grow something useful and understand the value of what you produce.