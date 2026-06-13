Craft distillery Frey Ranch is releasing its oldest whiskey to date, a 10-year-old bourbon

, a mantra that we’ve evoked many times before. That being said, when a younger craft distillery is able to release a 10-year-old expression, that is a meaningful milestone.

And one of the best craft distilleries in the country,How to Make a Floradora, the Refreshing Gin Cocktail With a Lovely Spiceis a grain-to-glass distillery located in Nevada near the foothills of the Sierras. It was founded by Colby and Ashley Frey in 2006 with a focus on making whiskey using the grains that are grown on their family farm.

More recently, the distillery became part of the, an organization founded by the University of Kentucky in 2023 whose members follow a few important guidelines: all production steps must occur at the distillery, and at least two thirds of all mashbill grains are grown on land it owns or controls.

‘s core Four Grain Bourbon: 66.6 percent non-GMO corn, 11.4 percent Canadian winter rye, 10 percent soft winter wheat, and 12 percent malted two-row barley. The batches were distilled between January 2015 and April 2016, the whiskey was aged for a full decade in char #4 barrels with char #3 heads, and it was bottled at 102 proof without chill filtration.

“Craft distilleries producing their own genuine 10-year-old whiskeys are still a rarity in this industry, making this milestone a meaningful achievement for our entire team,” said cofounder Colby Frey in a statement. “But age statements aside, every bottle of Frey Ranch Whiskey begins where it always has—with the high-quality grains we grow and harvest ourselves on the farm. When our fans invest in a bottle of Frey Ranch Whiskey, they’re investing in farmers.

”We did not get to sample this bourbon, but the official tasting notes describe caramelized sugar, milk chocolate, and chocolate orange candy on the nose; milk chocolate, cereal, and baking spices, honey, and biscotti on the palate; and an oaky finish. If you want to get a bottle to try for yourself, you can sign up to enter a lottery at the Frey Ranchthat runs from Monday, June 15 to Monday, June 22. 500 bottles will be available for $100 apiece, and there will be more at the distillery’s tasting room starting this Saturday, June 13.

Flicker is currently Robb Report's whiskey critic, writing a weekly review of the most newsworthy releases around. He is a freelance writer covering the spirits industry whose work has appeared in…How to Make a Floradora, the Refreshing Gin Cocktail With a Lovely SpiceBruichladdich’s New Yellow Submarine Whisky Is One of Its Best in YearsItaly’s ‘King of Cashmere’ Brunello Cucinelli on Taking Giuseppe Tornatore’s Docufilm About His Life to the Shanghai Film Fest: ‘It Can Connect With the Chinese Mindset’





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