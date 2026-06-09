One of Spielberg’s Darkest Movies Is Also One of His Biggest Hits. (Hint: It Involves Aliens.)

Spielberg has always made his extraterrestrials glowy and good—except the one time he really, really didn’t.

Steven Spielberg has never directed a horror movie, but he’s come close more times than it’s possible to count. His first major directing credit was a 1969 segment of the dark-toned TV anthology, in which a wealthy blind woman, played by Joan Crawford, pays a desperate gambler to give her his eyes, and it’s as if he’s been trying to make his way back to the genre ever since.

Even, a movie in which malevolent aliens terrorize a helpless family. But the idea essentially got split in two, with Spielberg laying claim to the sentimental tale of a young boy who meets a friendly extraterrestrial, andis littered with horror movies that never came to fruition, or else got reassigned to other directors with Spielberg staying on as an executive producer. He flirted, sometimes for years, with the idea of adapting Ray Bradbury’s,” he recently told the movie magazine Empire.

But he went on to add that watching great horror made by others dulls the impulse to do it himself.

“I see,” he said. “It satisfies me so completely, it actually arrests my desire to someday make a really, really scary movie. ”so effectively invoke the creeping dread in which the best horror movies are rooted that it can feel as if Spielberg has already tried his hand at the form; the melting faces ofspawned enough childhood nightmares to make the distinction between what technically is and isn’t “horror” seem academic.

But he almost inevitably pulls back from the bloody-minded ruthlessness the genre needs, the sense that anyone involved might meet a horrible end, and even the characters who survive will never feel safe again. We know that the children ofSpielberg has made movies about real-life horrors, from the terrorist attack at the Munich Olympics to the Holocaust, though even there he’s.

But that only makes it more remarkable that Spielberg’s most unrelentingly downbeat movie, and the one that comes closest to fulfilling his lifelong promise to direct an honest-to-goodness horror movie, is a $130 million action movie starring Tom Cruise.was positioned as a summer blockbuster in June 2005, with Cruise as Ray Ferrier, a divorced dockworker who has to protect his children, Rachel and Robbie , from an alien invasion. But the movie is at times shockingly brutal, from an opening in which Ray finds himself covered in the ashes of the dead to a climax in which he discovers that the planet has become infested with an alien weed that must be watered with human blood.

The screenplay, by Josh Friedman and David Koepp, draws heavily on both the imagery and the reality of the Sept. 11 attacks, and in footage from the set, Spielberg sports a baseball cap with the wordsstitched on the side. But the fears the movie taps into are deeper and more primal than recent history can account for, mixing traumas personal and world-historical.

) were put off by Spielberg’s attempt to inject elements of a national tragedy into a movie about deadly creatures from outer space; one industry trade suggested that the movie might be “. ) But audiences made it one of the year’s biggest successes, a substantially larger hit than Spielberg and Cruise’s.

More than 20 years later, what makes it stand out, not just among the blockbusters of its time but across the span of Spielberg’s entire career, is how bleak and unsparing it is—at least until its last few minutes, and by then the faint ray of hope feels more like a desperately needed reprieve than a simple failure of nerve. , the now-lost feature film he shot when he was only 17.

But while the appearance of aliens often frightened his characters, their worries were usually shown to be unfounded. ’ travelers return the little boy they’ve taken from his frantic mother unharmed; even the imposing interdimensional creatures fromwe’ve seen thus far, the only one—of his movies to face up to the possibility that aliens might not be benevolent interstellar ambassadors or hyperintelligent creatures that have evolved beyond our comprehension. They might just be evil.

He’s like a father who has spent his whole life telling his children that they have nothing to fear, and suddenly finds himself wondering:, unlike H.G. Wells’ 1898 novel, the aliens don’t just invade; they return.

The three-legged crafts that they use to ravage our planet, swift metal things with weapons that turn humans into fine gray dust, have been buried in the earth for hundreds, perhaps even thousands of years, just waiting for the aliens to beam down and use them to wipe us out. Wells’ story suggests that the invasion is prompted by the death of the aliens’ native planet, but Spielberg’s version suggests a more sinister reason: They’ve been biding their time until humanity has grown numerous enough to be worth harvesting.

Cruise’s character, Ray, is a classic Hollywood working stiff, living in a run-down New Jersey house so close to the Bayonne Bridge it might as well be underneath it. His ex-wife has remarried, has moved to a wealthy suburb, and is pregnant with her new husband’s child, but Ray can barely keep the lights on, and he’s woefully underequipped to take care of his kids—especially his surly teenage son, who arrives for the weekend in a Red Sox cap just because he knows it’ll piss his dad off.

Even a normal day with both kids tests Ray’s parenting abilities, and once the invasion starts, he’s way past his limit. He’s able to drive his kids out of the city, but it’s chaos in the car, and things just keep getting worse.

When he starts making his starving kids PB&Js, he somehow doesn’t realize that his daughter has a peanut allergy, and when his son also refuses to eat, a furious Ray hurls a half-made sandwich at the kitchen window. Spielberg cuts outside to show us a piece of bread hanging midway down the pane, a sticky signifier of Ray’s inadequacy.

In short, Ray’s not a great dad—not a terrible one, maybe, but one whose flaws feel real, not like screenwriting contrivances that exist only to be rectified in the third act. He’s confused and short-tempered, he makes bad decisions, and he doesn’t have the faintest clue how to act when the entire world goes to hell.

Ray is forward-thinking enough to pack a gun when he drives his kids to the nearest ferry dock, reasoning that they might be safer on an island than surrounded by other desperate and unpredictable people. But he hasn’t figured on those people having the same idea, nor on what to do when the ferry finally comes and it’s swarmed by more panicked souls than it can possibly hold.

For one of Cruise’s action heroes, Ray is unusually, perhaps uniquely passive, so much so that the movie’s most elaborate set piece involves him and Rachel hiding in a basement.they are twofold: What if something terrible happened to your family? And what if you were powerless to do anything about it? The alien invasion is a global cataclysm, but as far as Ray and his kids are concerned, the real damage has already been done by his divorce.

Spielberg’s movies have often viewed familial rupture from a child’s point of view—most recently inuncharacteristically imagines it through a parent’s eyes. Ray doesn’t just have to weather the heartbreak of divorce; he has to live with the knowledge that his children are in pain and he’s at least partly responsible.

Not for nothing does the movie begin with the ground literally giving way beneath his feet.has a few bravura sequences, like the eye-popping shot of Ray speeding away from the bridge as it ripples and collapses behind him, or the one in which Ray and Rachel outwit a mechanical tentacle that aliens have sent to probe their hiding place. But its action is more straightforward and unadorned than you’d expect from one of the movies’ great technical masters, devoid of shots that prompt you to pause and admire them.

There’s no–style spectacle, no buildings blowing up without regard to the people inside them, just Ray brushing dust off his jacket and shuddering when he realizes that the dust was once people he knew. , it would be hard to look at the cages crammed full of screaming humans waiting their turn to be sucked up into an alien’s maw and not think of packed trains heading toward Nazi death camps.

But the movie, and Spielberg, shies away from making those horrors hit as hard as they can.

The idea of humans being puréed to feed alien vegetation is such a nightmarish one it takes a moment to realize that the scene is strangely overlit and lacks the individual close-ups that might render the humans’ hellish plight truly unbearable. It remains one of the most horrific moments in Spielberg’s entire body of work, but in an interview from the set, he described finishing the sequence with a sense of relief, not accomplishment.

“I was real happy the whole movie was not going to feel like that one scene,” he said. “I just wanted to get that over with and get on with it. ”As they make their way through an increasingly ravaged world, Ray’s son Robbie becomes obsessed with the desire to see the aliens up close, even if it means dying in the attempt. But Spielberg’s movies are deeply ambivalent about the search for knowledge. His heroes have a child’s boundless curiosity, but they often learn it’s not wise to follow that impulse too far. Indiana Jones saves himself,series is a parable of scientific inquiry run amok.

Spielberg might have been behind Richard Dreyfuss’ decision to leave his family and travel the galaxy withThe Fabelmans, which draws on the belief among UFO enthusiasts that the government has been covering up proof of extraterrestrial life for decades. But it’s also central to what makes horror movies tick.

People ridicule horror protagonists for investigating strange noises and making their way into shadowy basements, but the reason they do it isn’t because it follows any kind of logic; it’s because we need them to. They come face-to-face with what we can only watch through our fingers, and find out who the killer is at the cost of becoming their latest victim.

There’s part of Spielberg that wants to know, to gaze upon the world’s secret wonders and share them with an enchanted audience. But when it’s a choice between facing a terrible truth and retreating to safety, he can’t help but pull away. The price of knowing is just too





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