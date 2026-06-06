One of Southern California’s most luxurious movie theaters abruptly closes after 35 years

The show is officially over for one of southern California’s most luxurious movie theaters after the company announced its closing the iPic theater in Pasadena after 35 years.

“As part of our Chapter 11 restructuring IPIC Theaters made the difficult decision to close our Pasadena location on Wednesday, June 3, 2026,” the“It has been an honor to serve our guests and IPIC ACCESS Members and we are incredibly grateful for your patronage.

” Guests were then invited to enjoy a free movie and menu item one last time before the final credits rolled on Wednesday night. Originally opening in 2010, the iPic theater in Old Town Pasadena was part of the One Colorado shopping center project. At one point, the company boasted eight restaurant locations and 100 screens across 13 theaters in states including California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Washington.

The chain carved out prime real estate in LA and Manhattan, including a Westwood complex on Wilshire Boulevard and a location at South Street Seaport in NY.plotting a court-supervised sale of its assets while promising to keep the lights on during what it called an “expedited” fire-sale process. Guests were then invited to enjoy a free movie and menu item one last time before the final credits rolled on Wednesday night.

As part of the restructuring, Cinemex Holding USA, Inc. will operate the iPic theater locations in Florida, Texas, Maryland, Georgia, and New Jersey, per the release. Meanwhile, Blue Fox Theater acquired and will run operations for iPic Fulton Market in New York City and the Westwood location in LA, rebranding the iPic theater into The Cinemas. As part of the restructuring, Cinemex Holding USA, Inc. will operate the iPic theater locations in Florida, Texas, Maryland, Georgia, and New Jersey.

There will be a few other changes with the Blue Fox acquisitions, with in-theater dining ending and instead the company offering premium concessions “while creating elevated moviegoing experiences for audiences,” Blue Fox Entertainment Group founder James Huntsman told The Pasadena location wasn’t the only theater that closed its doors for good, in April the iPic in Redmond, Washington, turned off the lights. CEO Patrick Quinn said the company determined that a court-supervised asset sale is “in the best interest” of stakeholders after weighing its options.

He insisted operations will continue with “minimal impact” as execs push what they hope will be a smooth restructuring — and a shot at returning to the luxury-theater game once the credits roll on this latest financial drama. Guests were then invited to enjoy a free movie and menu item one last time before the final credits rolled on Wednesday night.

As part of the restructuring, Cinemex Holding USA, Inc. will operate the iPic theater locations in Florida, Texas, Maryland, Georgia, and New Jersey.





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