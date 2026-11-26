‘One of my favorite days of my life’: Government Hill students light up AT&T tower for the holidays
Once again, AT&T and Government Hill Elementary School collaborated to host the 35th Annual AT&T Holiday Tree Lighting.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Once again, AT&T and Government Hill Elementary School collaborated to host the 35th Annual AT&T Holiday Tree Lighting. On Wednesday, students had the opportunity to bring the 157-foot AT&T communications tower to life, decorating it as a Christmas tree.
The event began with a speech in the cafeteria, where kids cheered, excited to take part in the fun. Shortly afterward, a lottery drawing selected the students who would illuminate the tree. Fourteen students were chosen, one from each class. Each student got to push a button to light up a different portion of the tree until the entire tower was glowing with holiday joy.
Troy Hitt, an AT&T installation manager who has participated in the event for the past three years, said preparing the tower is a team effort aimed at creating a memorable experience for the community.
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