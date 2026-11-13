One of Chicago's best fried chicken sandwiches is French

One of Chicago's best fried chicken sandwiches comes from a Culinary Institute-trained chef running a one-man on the city's West Side.

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A few weeks ago, I got a DM on Instagram from a new restaurant. I get about a dozen of those every week, but this one intrigued me. , one of the country’s great restaurants. He’d spent five years in France before moving back to Chicago.

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, a food startup incubator located at 135 N. Kedzie Ave. in Garfield Park on Chicago’s West Side. Bobby’s Fried Chicken is a one-man show. Here’s how it works: you order online, then pick up in The Hatchery, or, if you’re close by, get it delivered. Most people eat their sandwiches right there in the lobby.

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In the early days, Griffin might get one order all day. But social media has ramped up business in recent weeks, and one look at those pristine, gargantuan, drool-on-your-screen sandwiches explains why. Griffin roasts potato skins, grinds them into a powder, and adds it to his chicken salt. It lends a coffee-and-bittersweet-chocolate depth.

It’s a blend of Fresno chili and red bell pepper, with notes of sweetness, bitterness, and tang, but not much heat. He calls them “thousand-layer fries,” a nod to the French laminated pastry mille-feuille. Russet potatoes are sliced thin, pressed into a brick, cut into sticks, then deep fried. Maximum crunch and fluff, simultaneously.