Apple makes cooking a blast with this new tool on its smart display.

As every home chef knows, using a recipe on your phone is a pain. Nothing is less appetizing than trying to unlock your phone and scroll through a 3,000 word preamble to learn when you should take your eggplant parmesan out of the oven.

Beyond the inevitable frustrations, the colony of germs teeming over your phone screen make it a hygienic nightmare.that allows you to manage your various apple products hands free. Released on November 13, 2026, the entertainment hub comes with a 7-inch Liquid Retina display and a bounty of Siri AI features. One of its most useful tool is its Start Cooking feature, which provides an easy-to-navigate recipe in Safari on your HomeView screen.

Also read Silo Season 3 Reveals Killer Drones and Nanobots as Apple TV Sci-Fi Hits Peak Innovation

Eliminating the need to constantly return to your iPhone when making a rice pilaf, the HomeView's smart feature integrations make your culinary creations easy and enjoyable. Before diving into how the HomeView can facilitate your next meal, let's cover a quick prerequisite: your phone. Owning an, as you can seamlessly handoff music, Safari searches, calendar reminders and FaceTime conversations to your smart hub. To use your HomeView, update your iPhone's operating system to iOS 27.2 or later.

If you are exploring a new recipe on your iPhone's Safari app, you can easily transfer the webpage to your HomeView screen by holding it up to your device. Alternatively, you can browse directly for recipes usingor with an old-fashioned web search.

Advertisement

Once your HomeView detects that a recipe page is pulled up in Safari, it will offer you the option to follow a recipe via an icon of a spoon and recipe card at the bottom righthand corner of your screen. Simply tap thisOnce converted to Show Recipe mode, your webpage changes into an easy-to-follow recipe guide, with each step separated into a swipeable slide so you can easily understand and track every step.

Simply swipe left to navigate to the next step. The ingredients, meanwhile, are broken out into a checkable list. If you need to set a timer, Apple's HomeView will automatically offer you the opportunity to begin a countdown preset to your recipe's specifications. Simply click the orange highlighted timeframe text when you want the timer to begin.

Once clicked, the countdown will appear at the top of your HomeView's screen. Simply click on the countdown to navigate to your timer's screen.

In addition to making your recipes more manageable, the HomeView helps makes your cooking experience more enjoyable. Now you can dance to Frank Sinatra, check your doorbell camera and review your latest text messages all without leaving the kitchen. No more burning your soufflé because you got distracted while shewing a solicitor off your doorstep.. Also available at your local Apple store, HomeView comes in two versions.

The first is a a self standing speaker that comes in four colors. You can also purchase it as a wall mounted device in either SpaceGray or Silver. Notably, wall mounted devices require you to purchase a mount to set them up and may require professional installation. As it stands, Apple currently offers two mounting options.

Advertisement

The first is a the $79.95 hardwired AC mount from Schneider Home. Sleek and cordless, Apple suggests enlisting a professional installer to attach your AC mount. A cheaper, easier option is the Power Mount USB-C Wall Connector. Costing $59.99, this mount can be self-installed.

However, it also requires a 20W or more power adapter, which is sold separately. While Apple offers awhen purchasing a wall-mountable HomeView, you can likely purchase a cheaper adapter from favorite electronics retailer. Apple also plans to offer a hardwired power over ethernet mount, enabling a direct internet connection.

However, this option is currently not available.app, connect to your home WiFi network and update your device. Next make sure you are signed in to the same Apple account you plan on using for your HomeView. Now, make sure that your home is added to your Home app.

Next, plug in your HomeView via its USB-C cable and adapter. Once the Hello screen appears, unlock your iPhone or iPad and hold it up to your HomeView and complete the setup by following the onscreen prompts.