One Night Only Streaming Release Date Announced for Peacock in December 2026

Universal's One Night Only arrives on Peacock on December 4, 2026. The film starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro hits the streaming platform months after its theatrical debut and digital release.

Universal's romantic comedy One Night Only is scheduled to premiere on the Peacock streaming service on December 4, 2026. The film initially reached movie theaters in August before making its digital debut on September 8. This latest release marks the final major distribution phase for the movie in a market where it has already generated significant discussion among audiences.

The Premise of One Night Only

The film presents a bizarre and satirical premise where single people are legally permitted to engage in sexual activity on just one specific night of the year. This central concept drives the narrative forward, creating a high-stakes environment for the characters who are navigating the complexities of modern dating and human connection.

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The story centers on two individuals whose paths cross during this unique annual event. Owen is played by Callum Turner and is characterized as someone who has recently been dumped. His counterpart is Allie, portrayed by Monica Barbaro, who is depicted as a hopeful romantic navigating the chaotic landscape of the dating scene. Their interactions set the stage for the comedic and dramatic events that unfold.

Critical Reception and Audience Response

The movie has experienced a divided reception among critics and viewers alike. Professional critics have been largely unimpressed with the film, with many criticizing its storyline and its treatment of sensitive subject matter. This critical perspective is reflected in the film's current score on the Tomatometer, which stands at a 44% rating.

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Despite the negative reviews from professional critics, the film has found a much stronger resonance with general audiences. The Popcornmeter rating stands at 74%, indicating a significantly higher level of approval from viewers who watched the movie. This disparity suggests that the film's appeal lies more in its entertainment value and relatable themes than in its critical artistic merit.

Cast and Creative Team Details

One Night Only features a diverse ensemble cast that includes several notable actors and musicians. Maya Hawke, formerly known for her role in Stranger Things, appears in the film alongside King Princess, Ziwe, and Ben Marshall. The cast also includes well-known actors Molly Ringwald and Levar Burton, adding depth and recognition to the project.

The film is directed by Will Gluck, who is a Golden Globe nominee with a strong track record in the romantic comedy genre. Gluck previously directed acclaimed movies such as Anyone But You and Easy A. He also serves as a producer on the project, sharing this responsibility with Jacqueline Monetta. The screenplay for the film was written by Travis Braun, who crafted the dialogue and narrative structure that drives the characters' journeys.

Official Synopsis and Character Arcs

The official synopsis provides a glimpse into the chaotic journey that Owen and Allie undertake. It states that as their night spirals into a series of uproarious missteps and unexpected side quests, they realize that the very thing they are looking for might be closer than they think. This summary highlights the romantic comedy tropes that the film employs to engage its audience.

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The narrative relies heavily on the chemistry between the two lead actors and the comedic timing of the supporting cast. The juxtaposition of Owen's recent heartbreak with Allie's optimistic approach to love creates a dynamic that is both humorous and emotionally resonant. The film aims to explore the lengths to which people will go to find love in a world that imposes strict rules on intimacy.

Streaming Availability and Future Prospects

With the December 4, 2026 release date on Peacock, fans will have the opportunity to watch the film in the comfort of their homes. This streaming release follows the digital launch on September 8, allowing viewers who missed the theatrical run or the initial digital release to finally experience the movie. The timing of this release ensures that the film remains relevant in the cultural conversation as it enters the holiday season.

For those interested in the latest developments in entertainment, this release adds another title to the ever-growing list of content available on major streaming platforms. The film's journey from theaters to digital to streaming highlights the evolving distribution models in the film industry. As audiences continue to seek out new and diverse content, One Night Only offers a unique blend of romance, comedy, and speculative fiction.