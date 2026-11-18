One Night in Idaho returns for a second season titled Catching a Killer on December 28, 2026, featuring three new episodes about the Bryan Kohberger case.

The documentary series One Night in Idaho is confirmed to return for a highly anticipated second season. The new installment, titled One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer, will premiere on December 28, 2026. Viewers will be able to watch three new episodes that delve deeper into the investigation surrounding the brutal murders.

The original series focused on the killings of four University of Idaho students: Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. The new season shifts its narrative focus from the crime itself to the subsequent hunt for the suspect, Bryan Kohberger. This shift provides a fresh perspective on a case that captivated national attention for years following the tragic events in Moscow, Idaho.

Also read John Daly still gambles despite losing $1.65M in one night after Tiger Woods playoff loss

New Episodes and Trailer Details

The first trailer for One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer runs for 1 minute and 49 seconds, offering a glimpse into the intensity of the police response. It opens with a police radio transmission stating, "13, I think we have a homicide." The footage immediately follows with members of the Moscow Police Department entering the house where the crimes occurred.

The preview includes interviews with individuals connected to the investigation, including officers and agents who were previously bound by a gag order. One interviewee describes facing something truly evil for the first time in their career. Another official notes that four college students being stabbed to death is a scenario unimaginable even in one's wildest dreams.

Advertisement

Production Team and Executive Producers

Mathew Galkin returns as the director for the new season. He has worked closely with showrunner Katie A. King to structure the narrative. The production team includes a robust list of executive producers who have been involved from the start.

The executive producer lineup for One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer includes Katie A. King, Mathew Galkin, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, Joshua Levine, Tommy Coriale, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa. Their combined expertise aims to present a comprehensive and authoritative account of the case.

Firsthand Accounts from Investigators

The documentary emphasizes firsthand experiences from the law enforcement agencies that handled the case. Because many of the participants are now speaking freely, the series offers unprecedented access to their perspectives. These testimonials provide context on the challenges faced during the manhunt.

The investigators share details about the pressure and complexity of tracking down Bryan Kohberger. Their statements highlight the procedural steps taken to ensure justice was served. The series aims to humanize the officers while maintaining a factual record of the investigation.

Advertisement

Release Date and Viewing Information

Disita Sikdar, the entertainment writer who reported the news, noted that the December 28, 2026 release date gives fans ample time to anticipate the new episodes. The three-episode format allows for a condensed yet deep dive into the final phases of the investigation.

The trailer concludes by showing glimpses of how authorities eventually caught the accused. This narrative arc promises to resolve the tension built up during the first season. Fans of true crime documentaries can expect a detailed look at the procedural success of the Moscow Police Department and associated federal agents.