Coach Dan Lanning is putting together, arguably, his finest coaching season yet, doing it with an interim-play caller on offense for the Oregon Ducks. The now

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets supporters in the stands after winning over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Coach Dan Lanning is putting together, arguably, his finest coaching season yet, doing it with an interim-play caller on offense for the Oregon Ducks.ahead of the final regular season weekend. A victory over Washington on Nov. 28, and Oregon heads to Indianapolis with the Big Ten Conference title on the line.

Also read Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola leads victory over Michigan State

And this was once a Ducks team many across the national college football landscape wrote off following the 21-10 loss to Illinois back on Oct. 24. New Name to Watch Coached Against Oregon Michigan State’s Eli Coenen, right, pressures Oregon’s Dylan Raiola during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Lanning never faced this coach's teams in the Pac-12.

However, Oregon fans likely remember this name from Cal. Who is now job searching following one Big 12 university's Nov. 22 decision.following a mediocre season that started unraveling before facing North Carolina in the opener. The Horned Frogs clearly never recovered from that Ireland trip, with TCU ending Dykes' run with a 5-6 mark.

Oct 17, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes during a timeout against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect But Dykes is lauded as an offensive whiz. He turned former Cal quarterback Jared Goff into a first overall pick.

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Plus coached quarterback Josh Hoover before his transfer to Indiana and played for the 2022 national title with Max Duggan as his starter. The 57-year-old is an Air Raid offense disciple, which can bode greatly for quarterback Dylan Raiola.

However, his last Horned Frog teams started leaning more into the run game. So that'll indicate running backs like Dierre Hill, Jordon Davison andDykes and Lanning have never faced each other as head coaches. But the former is 1-3 overall against Oregon. He produced prolific offenses the last time he coached on the west coast, so he's the new name worth monitoring...along with these remaining names.

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Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson watches as the team warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect: The Oregon offense is finally looking like it's hitting the potential it envisioned at the beginning of the season. Johnson has helped clean up Raiola's past mistakes on the field, while turning Smith into a 100-yard performer on Nov. 20 in East Lansing.

Johnson's fate will hinge on if the returning Oregon players for 2027 call for his return. : It's a slow rise for the now former Nebraska offensive coordinator, though. His past Lincoln connection to Raiola plays a role here. But here's another element to monitor...if Johnson gets siphoned for another OC job elsewhere with the work he's doing.

Holgorsen perhaps becomes the next call Lanning makes for Raiola and the other offensive personnel. : Johnson's performances are making it hard for Oregon to consider Norvell, or look elsewhere for an offensive coordinator in general. Plus Norvell may attract other coordinator openings especially at other Power Four schools. Not ruling out Norvell completely, though, given his past ties to Lanning.

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Norvell looks like the No. 3 here, even though his stock is showing a slow decline. Northwestern Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly reacts in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 14, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect: The Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator managed to redeem himself against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16.

McDaniel may still field NFL offers if the Bolts move on from him down the line. But Oregon's personnel for 2027 could attract even pro names like McDaniel. But he's not expected to be the first option for Oregon. : Kingsbury is taking a break from calling an offense while on the Sean McVay staff with the Los Angeles Rams.

So perhaps there's some rust should he dive back into the play-calling realm. Yet his resume is way too impressive...from coaching a young Texas Tech quarterback named Patrick Mahomes, to overseeing Washington Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels' breakout rookie year of 2024. Kingbury may attract NFL teams for any OC opening. : The season has spiraled for the Northwestern offensive coordinator.

None of his Wildcat offenses have surpassed 20 points since the loss to Oregon on Halloween, which started Oregon's surge. Kelly may need to settle for one more season in Evanston, or seek another coordinator job elsewhere. But NU's last three games have lowered Kelly's stock. Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI.

He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times.

He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.