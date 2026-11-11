One More Reason the Miami Dolphins Need to Re-sign Edge Defender Josh Uche

The Miami Dolphins were down three captains after Malik Willis and Zach Sieler joined De'Von Achane on injured reserve, and the clear choice when the remaining

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown makes a catch against Miami Dolphins edge rusher Josh Uche during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Miami Dolphins were down three captains after Malik Willis and Zach Sieler joined De'Von Achane on injured reserve, and the clear choice when the remaining three suggesting a replacement was newcomer Josh Uche. And if it already wasn't obvious enough, this latest development sealed it: The Dolphins absolutely, positively should sign Uche to a new contract — and sooner rather than later.

Also read NFL Trade Candidate, Dolphins Defensive Leader Reportedly Out For Year

After joining the Dolphins on a bargain-level deal, Uche has been everything the team possibly could have envisioned and maybe even more, with the possible exception of gaudy sack numbers. Through the first eight games of the season, Uche has 34 tackles and three sacks, which actually represents his highest total since his breakout season of 2022 when he had 11 for the New England Patriots.

He's also not been charged with a single missed tackle, according to Pro Football Reference analytics. For those who like to reference Pro Football Focus grades, Uche ranks 27th out of 110 qualifying edge defenders, which is a pretty respectable showing. By comparison, Chop Robinson ranks 55th. But while we can haggle as to which edge defender has been more impactful, it says here that Uche pretty clearly has been the most complete Dolphins player at that position this season.

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From here, the only reason the Dolphins would not re-sign Uche is if he becomes unreasonable with his contract demands, which has been known to happen with unrestricted free agents. It's why maybe the Dolphins should get ahead of things and try to get Uche signed to a contract extension before he hits the market next spring.

And based on Uche's comments before the trade deadline that he didn't want to go anywhere, in part because of his immense respect for head coach Jeff Hafley, is sure does sound like he'd be agreeable to talking extension right now. Look at it this way, even if the Dolphins add an edge defender or two next offseason , Uche still should have a prominent role.

As it stands now, he and Chop Robinson are the only two players at the position who should be locks to return next year. The other three on the roster — Malik Herring, Rodney McGraw and Jamree Kromah — are looking to prove in the final nine games of this season that they should be brought back. And the honor of being named a team captain midway through your first season as a newcomer only cemented it.

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website.

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In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between.

The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.