A one-man homeless camp sprawling outside City Hall had moved again Monday — relocating just yards away as its lone resident toys with the Mamdani administration’s homeless policies.

had moved again Monday — relocating just yards away as its lone resident toys with the Mamdani administration’s homeless policies. Mark Roggemann, 50, moved his fiefdom of plants, mattresses, chairs and other items a mere dozen-or-so yards down Chambers St. after the Department of Homeless Services ordered he abandon his old roosting spot on Sunday.

Now rather than being directly next door to City Hall, he’s just a little bit less directly next door to City Hall — and could be able to stay for at least the next seven days until the DHS orders him out again. The City Hall homeless encampment seen just yards away from its previous location on Chambers St. on Nov. 16, 2026. The Post’s cover on the one-man homeless encampment right outside of City Hall.

Also read Vagrant sets up City Hall encampment along Mamdani’s daily route, exploiting weak city rules

On Thursday he moved his camp another couple yards away after the DHS completed a weeklong outreach period instituted under Mayor Zohran Mamdani that requires social workers to try to make outreach with residents of a homeless encampment and wait seven days before authorities are allowed to sweep camps out. The stunt was also no surprise — Roggemann admitted he was deliberately shifting his camp yards at a time to reset the DHS’ clock, telling The Post after his last move that he was going to keep moving back and forth until somebody figured out how to fully oust him under the administration’s own rules.

J.C. Rice for NY PostNYPD officers visiting the encampment on Nov. 15, 2026. That means for the last seven weeks, New Yorkers, tourists and the mayor himself have seen Roggemann’s enormous setup — measuring some 200-square feet once fully established — as they walk through City Hall Park in one of the Big Apple’s most iconic squares.and his mandatory pre-sweep “engagement process.

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” In September, a homeless encampment near NYU dorms was swept up after the weeklong process and finally being ordered to vacate — only for it to pop up again about 100 yards down the sidewalk. The policy has also allowed encampments to flourish citywide — with one stretching some 12 blocks along 11th Avenue over the summer, while another this fall made itsThe City Hall homeless encampment seen just yards away from its previous location on Chambers St. on Nov. 16, 2026.

The Post's cover on the one-man homeless encampment right outside of City Hall. J.C. Rice for NY PostNYPD officers visiting the encampment on Nov. 15, 2026.