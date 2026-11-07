One Major Takeaway From Iowa State Basketball's Win Against Southern Miss

After losing their first game of the season, the Iowa State Cyclones were able to bounce back with a nice win over Southern Miss. In the victory, a new star mig

Nov 6, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Tre Singleton scores against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After losing their first game of the season, the Iowa State Cyclones were able to bounce back with a nice win over Southern Miss. In the victory, a new star might be emerging for the Cyclones. It was undoubtedly a frustrating game for Iowa State to open the season.

Also read Next 3 Games Are Key for Iowa State Basketball To Get Going

The Cyclones faced a Memphis Tigers team that was very prepared to play spoiler and were able to do just that. Iowa State ended up losing that game, but it was certainly an early-season wakeup call. In their second game of the season, it was a much easier opponent, but the Cyclones were also a better team. Defensively, Iowa State got back to what they do best and held Southern Miss to under 60 points.

That is when the Cyclones are at their best, and they looked sharp in the victory. Nov 6, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Tre Singleton dunks against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, totaling 19 points on some very efficient shooting from the field.

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The talented transfer from Northwestern was able to finish with a new career-high of 28 points overall. In addition to the high-scoring output, he also was able to grab nine boards. This is the second straight game that Singleton has performed well, but he was much more aggressive in looking for his shots. Against the Tigers, Singles totaled a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

However, he only took seven shots in that game, and there was clearly a desire to try and have him be more aggressive in this one. With the game being lopsided, that certainly paid off and he was a focal point of the offense. When looking at Singleton, it’s hard not to draw the comparison to Joshua Jefferson, who was a key player for Iowa State the last couple of years before being a first-round pick.

As just a sophomore, Singleton is impressive, and he looks pretty polished offensively in year two. While he was a good player last year at Northwestern, he has clearly developed entering his second season. Due to the team having a ton of new players and needing some star power, Singleton appears like he could fill that void. While it might only be two games so far, the early results from Singleton have been good.

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.