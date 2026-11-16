One Major Takeaway From Iowa State Basketball Beating Niagara

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team picked up their third consecutive victory, beating the Niagara Purple Eagles 66-45 at Hilton Coliseum. It was far

Iowa State forward head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play against Southern during the second half in the NCAA men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team picked up their third consecutive victory, beating the Niagara Purple Eagles 66-45 at Hilton Coliseum. It was far from the team’s best all-around performance, but it was encouraging to see them overwhelm an overmatched teamIowa State was able to get the job done without fouling, being whistled only 13 times, with the Purple Eagles shooting 5-of-8 from the charity stripe.

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The Cyclones also dominated on the glass, outrebounding their opponents 49-26 and allowing only three offensive boards. 11 steals and four blocks were recorded as well, with Iowa State looking much more like the defensive juggernaut they have become under T.J. Otzelberger.

However, the biggest takeaway from his game is how poorly the team performed on the offensive end. Iowa State forward Tre Singleton takes a three point shot against Southern during the first half in the NCAA men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Cyclones should have been able to run Niagara off the court, but they are not clicking on the offensive end. Playing without Joshua Jefferson, who was the offensive hub last season and an elite shot creator, whether it was for himself or his teammates, is proving difficult.

Not having Milan Momcilovic, who had a historic 3-point shooting season in 2025-26, is also proving difficult to replicate. Expecting one player to produce as well as he did was unrealistic, but their shooting struggles continued concerningly against the Purple Eagles. , who has taken over Momcilovic’s spot as the 3-point shooting floor spacer in the starting lineup, was the only player with multiple makes, but it was inefficient, going 2-of-8.

There are 361 teams in men’s Division I college basketball. Entering the game against Niagara, the Cyclones were 348th with five makes per game, 301th with 20 attempts and 346th making 25%. Those numbers are going to worsen after the game against Niagara and are something the team has to work on improving moving forward. Iowa State is going to struggle beating more talented teams if they aren’t going to be able to keep opponents honest from the 3-point line.

The 3-point line isn’t the only area the team has struggled from; they have also been brutal from the foul line. A 15-of-26 night against the Purple Eagles is going to drop what was the 213th-ranked free-throw shooting team in the country, converting only 68.9% entering the contest. Encouragingly, the Cyclones were 40th in makes with 20.7 and 30th in attempts per game with 30.

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It is good that Iowa State is getting to the foul line, but they need to start converting at a higher rate to make opponents pay. Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism.

During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.