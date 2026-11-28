Stanhope and Eric Parry Architects reveal details for One London, a 309.6-meter skyscraper featuring Europe's highest viewing gallery and sky classrooms, set for completion in 2033.

Stanhope and Eric Parry Architects have unveiled comprehensive plans for One London, formerly known as 1 Undershaft, a towering structure destined to redefine the London skyline. This 74-story skyscraper will rise to an exact height of 309.6 meters, which equals approximately 1,016 feet. This measurement matches the height of The Shard, positioning the new development as the joint-tallest building in Western Europe. Located in the City of London, also called the Square Mile, it will also claim the title of the tallest office building in this historic financial district upon its completion.

Civic Vision and Public Amenities

Eric Parry, the founder of Eric Parry Architects, described the project as a post-pandemic vision for the City of London. He stated that the goal is to create a thriving financial district that serves as a destination in its own right. The tower will feature 1.2 million square feet of office-led space, designed to offer flexible workspace combined with civic uses. Parry emphasized that the building will be generous to London, providing free public access to facilities across multiple levels. According to the architectural firm, the building will include over 230,000 square feet of amenity space, making it one of the most publicly accessible tall buildings in the capital.

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Europe's Highest Viewing Gallery

The summit of One London will feature Europe's highest viewing gallery, located at Level 73. This public space will offer an expansive panorama across the Thames to the south, east, and west. Eric Parry asserted that the summit should serve as a civic space rather than a corporate one. The gallery will be operated by the London Museum, which will also curate an adjacent education space at Level 72 known as classrooms in the sky. The tower will provide 125,000 square feet of publicly accessible amenity space and 111,000 square feet of private amenities. Additionally, 109,000 square feet of new landscaped gardens and terraces will be available at various levels throughout the structure.

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Educational Spaces and Sustainable Design

The classrooms in the sky concept was inspired by a moment of wonder Parry experienced when taking his daughter's elementary school class to the top of the Heron Tower. The students studied London's medieval streets from above, gaining a new understanding of the city. This lasting impression inspired the creation of an educational space at One London that the London Museum embraced. Visitors can also access a public garden at Level 11, which features 68 trees. Building tenants will have access to London's highest bar at Level 71 and external terraces at Levels 30 and 48. The tower will utilize an all-electric design with graywater recycling and rainwater harvesting. It will reuse its existing basement and foundations to minimize embodied carbon while delivering a 960 percent biodiversity net gain through its layered landscape strategy.

Construction Timeline and Market Context

Construction of One London is scheduled to begin in 2028, with completion expected in 2033. David Camp, the CEO of Stanhope, noted that while London has many offices, it lacks the very best ones needed to attract talent. He highlighted that London office takeup is at its strongest level since 2019. Last year, 70 of 98 major deals involved expansion, and vacancy for new City Core space stood at just 0.3 percent. Camp argued that the case for delivering next-generation globally competitive workspace has rarely been clearer. The Greater London Area and London boroughs are seeking taller and denser developments in well-connected locations to meet commercial and housing needs. This project represents a shift toward integrating public access, cultural experiences, and nature in future tall buildings.