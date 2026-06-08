One Killed, Three Injured in Beltway 8 Service Road Crash in Pasadena

A two-vehicle crash on the northbound Beltway 8 service road at Pasadena Boulevard left one person dead and three others hospitalized. The Pasadena Police Crash Team is investigating, and major road closures are in effect.

A tragic two-vehicle collision occurred on the northbound Beltway 8 service road at Pasadena Boulevard in Pasadena on Sunday afternoon, resulting in one fatality and three injuries.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., prompting an immediate response from local authorities and emergency services. The Pasadena Police Department's Crash Team was dispatched to the scene to investigate the cause of the accident. Four individuals were involved in total, with one person pronounced dead at the scene and the remaining three transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Their identities and the severity of their injuries have not been disclosed to the public at this time.

The crash caused significant disruption to traffic flow in the area. As a result, the entire northbound side of the Beltway 8 service road at Pasadena Boulevard was closed, along with westbound traffic from Red Bluff Road. These closures are expected to remain in effect for an extended period while investigators meticulously process the scene, gather evidence, and reconstruct the events leading to the collision. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and expect delays in the vicinity.

The Pasadena Police Department continues its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Factors such as vehicle speed, road conditions, driver impairment, or mechanical failure are being examined. No further details have been released regarding the number or types of vehicles involved, though it is confirmed that two vehicles were part of the incident. The community is urged to avoid the area to allow emergency and investigative personnel to work safely.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and cautious driving, especially on major thoroughfares like the Beltway 8 service road where traffic volumes are typically high





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Beltway 8 Pasadena Crash Fatal Accident Road Closure Traffic Pasadena Police Investigation

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